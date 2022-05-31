Sudan Archives Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

Los Angeles-based violinist and singer Sudan Archives has mapped out her headlining “Homecoming Tour” across North America for Fall 2022.

The trek kicks off on September 24th in Solana Beach, California, and will include dates in San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nashville before closing out on October 21st in Los Angeles. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pick up yours via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of the tour, Sudan Archives will be making the festival rounds, making appearances at Winnipeg Folk Festival, All Points East, and Capitol Hill Block Party among others. Earlier this month, the musician released her latest single, “Selfish Soul,” which came on the heels of March’s “Home Maker.” Her last album was 2019’s Athena.

Sudan Archives 2022 Tour Dates:

06/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ BK Mag Fest

06/25 — Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/07–10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/08 — Montreal, QC @ Montréal Jazz Festival

07/22–24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/29–31 — Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase

07/30 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/19–21 — Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival

08/23 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/26 — Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival

08/26–28 — Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

08/28 — Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

08/30 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns

09/01 – 09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 — Bristol, UK @ FORWARDS Festival

09/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

09/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/08 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson

10/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/14 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room