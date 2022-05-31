Sudan Archives Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

Los Angeles-based violinist and singer Sudan Archives has mapped out her headlining “Homecoming Tour” across North America for Fall 2022.
The trek kicks off on September 24th in Solana Beach, California, and will include dates in San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nashville before closing out on October 21st in Los Angeles. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pick up yours via Ticketmaster.
Ahead of the tour, Sudan Archives will be making the festival rounds, making appearances at Winnipeg Folk Festival, All Points East, and Capitol Hill Block Party among others. Earlier this month, the musician released her latest single, “Selfish Soul,” which came on the heels of March’s “Home Maker.” Her last album was 2019’s Athena.
Sudan Archives 2022 Tour Dates:
06/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ BK Mag Fest
06/25 — Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
07/07–10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/08 — Montreal, QC @ Montréal Jazz Festival
07/22–24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/29–31 — Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase
07/30 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
08/19–21 — Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival
08/23 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East
08/26 — Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
08/26–28 — Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
08/28 — Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
08/30 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
09/01 – 09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 — Bristol, UK @ FORWARDS Festival
09/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
09/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/08 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson
10/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/14 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room