Sudan Archives Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

Including dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Vancouver

sudan archives fall 2022 north american tour dates
Sudan Archives, photo by Ally Green
May 31, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Los Angeles-based violinist and singer Sudan Archives has mapped out her headlining “Homecoming Tour” across North America for Fall 2022.

    The trek kicks off on September 24th in Solana Beach, California, and will include dates in San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nashville before closing out on October 21st in Los Angeles. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pick up yours via Ticketmaster.

    Ahead of the tour, Sudan Archives will be making the festival rounds, making appearances at Winnipeg Folk Festival, All Points East, and Capitol Hill Block Party among others. Earlier this month, the musician released her latest single, “Selfish Soul,” which came on the heels of March’s “Home Maker.” Her last album was 2019’s Athena.

    Sudan Archives 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ BK Mag Fest
    06/25 — Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
    07/07–10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
    07/08 — Montreal, QC @ Montréal Jazz Festival
    07/22–24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
    07/29–31 — Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase
    07/30 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
    08/19–21 — Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival
    08/23 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
    08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East
    08/26 — Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
    08/26–28 — Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
    08/28 — Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
    08/30 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
    09/01 – 09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/03 — Bristol, UK @ FORWARDS Festival
    09/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    09/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
    09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
    10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    10/08 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson
    10/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
    10/14 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    10/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    10/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

    sudan archives 2022 tour poster

