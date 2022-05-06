Menu
Suki Waterhouse on Upcoming Tour with Father John Misty, Starring in Daisy Jones & The Six

The actress/musician sets up her debut album, I Can’t Let Go

Kyle Meredith With Suki Waterhouse I Can't Let Go photo by Dana Trippe
Kyle Meredith With Suki Waterhouse, photo by Dana Trippe
Consequence Staff
May 6, 2022 | 2:57pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Suki Waterhouse guests on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her debut album, I Can’t Let Go. The actress/musician tells us about looking to Lucinda Williams and Sharon Van Etten as inspirations, separating herself from the original emotions that the songs were written about, the self-sabotaging moments in “Devil I Know,” and the voyeuristic nature of the Internet.

    Related Video

    Waterhouse also talks about her upcoming role in Daisy Jones & The Six, digging into Fleetwood Mac and ’70s rock for the role, and her upcoming tour with Father John Misty (get tickets here!).

    Listen to Suki Waterhouse discuss I Can’t Let Go, Daisy Jones & The Six, and more above, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

