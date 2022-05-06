Suki Waterhouse on Upcoming Tour with Father John Misty, Starring in Daisy Jones & The Six

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Suki Waterhouse guests on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her debut album, I Can’t Let Go. The actress/musician tells us about looking to Lucinda Williams and Sharon Van Etten as inspirations, separating herself from the original emotions that the songs were written about, the self-sabotaging moments in “Devil I Know,” and the voyeuristic nature of the Internet.

Waterhouse also talks about her upcoming role in Daisy Jones & The Six, digging into Fleetwood Mac and ’70s rock for the role, and her upcoming tour with Father John Misty (get tickets here!).

Listen to Suki Waterhouse discuss I Can't Let Go, Daisy Jones & The Six, and more above, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below.