Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Reunion Tour

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first large-scale North American tour in 12 years.
Featuring vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, the 25-date reunion tour begins September 13th in Lawrence, KS, and also includes stops in Detroit, Orlando, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more. Additionally, the band will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Furnace Fest in Birmingham. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day prior on Thursday, May 19th. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 Tour Dates:
09/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/14 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
09/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
09/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
12/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
12/07 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
12/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre