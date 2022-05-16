Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Reunion Tour

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first large-scale North American tour in 12 years.

Featuring vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, the 25-date reunion tour begins September 13th in Lawrence, KS, and also includes stops in Detroit, Orlando, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more. Additionally, the band will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Furnace Fest in Birmingham. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day prior on Thursday, May 19th. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/14 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

09/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

12/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/07 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre