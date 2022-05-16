Menu
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Reunion Tour

The emo pioneers are embarking on their first extended outing in 12 years

Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 reunion
Sunny Day Real Estate, photo by Nicky J. Sims / Getty Images
May 16, 2022 | 11:27am ET

    Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first large-scale North American tour in 12 years.

    Featuring vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, the 25-date reunion tour begins September 13th in Lawrence, KS, and also includes stops in Detroit, Orlando, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more. Additionally, the band will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Furnace Fest in Birmingham. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day prior on Thursday, May 19th. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    09/14 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/18 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
    09/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    09/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    09/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
    09/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    12/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    12/07 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    12/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
    12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    12/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    12/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    12/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

