Superfly Co-Founder Rick Farman on the Origins and Future of Bonnaroo

Veteran festival producer also sets the stage for their new crowd-sourced music event, Superf3st

Bonnaroo (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Rick Farman (photo via Superfly)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
May 11, 2022 | 6:08pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    Superfly was just over five years old when co-founder Rick Farman and three of his former college buddies and fellow co-founders decided to create an event called Bonnaroo. Farman tells Brad, Barry and Lord Taco of The What Podcast why they wanted to do it, and why they thought it might work.

    In addition to discussing the origins and future of Bonnaroo and other Superfly events, Farman digs into their newest venture: Superf3st. A community-based, Web3-enabled experiment, the goal of Superf3st is to build an event from the community up, giving members a chance to make decisions and influence the direction of the festivals itself.

    Find out more and learn about Superfly’s history by tuning in to hear Rick Farman’s interview on The What. Listen above or watch the full conversation via the YouTube player below.

    After that, make you review, like, and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and grab the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

Latest Stories

The What Podcast Gives EDM at Bonnaroo Its Due

April 27, 2022

The What Podcast Enlists in Pondo's Army

April 20, 2022

The What Podcast: 69 Days to Bonnaroo

April 13, 2022

Meet the Winner of The What's Bonnaroo Ticket Giveaway Art Contest

April 6, 2022

