Supergrass Revive “Richard III” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Watch

From their 1997 album In It For the Money

May 24, 2022 | 11:17am ET

    After spending nearly a decade on hiatus (and then in a pandemic), Supergrass are finally making the most out of their comeback. The Britpop stalwarts were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, and rather than tease new music, they decided to revive their 1997 classic “Richard III.”

    “Richard III” originally appeared on Supergrass’ sophomore album In It For the Money, but their performance on Kimmel made it feel like hardly any time had passed at all. Together, band members Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn, and Rob Coombes filled the small studio stage with their arena-sized sound, complete with plenty of guitar rips and Coombes’ snarly vocals. Watch Supergrass perform “Richard III” on Kimmel below.

    Back in 2019, after being quiet since 2010, Supergrass confirmed their reunion with a surprise appearance at Glastonbury’s Pilton Party. That show was followed by a full tour announcement for 2020, although those shows obviously didn’t end up happening. Thankfully, they were still able to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album I Should Coco with a massive career-spanning box set called Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008.

