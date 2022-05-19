Menu
Sylvan Esso Drop New Song “Sunburn”: Stream

The duo's first new music in two years

Sylvan Esso, photo by Bobby Strickland
May 19, 2022 | 9:42am ET

    Sylvan Esso have returned with “Sunburn,” their first new song in two years. Listen to the single below.

    A brief, minimalist electronic song, “Sunburn” pulses with an ominous synth line as singer Amelia Meath sings about the joy — and consequences — of enjoying too much of a good thing. In a statement, Meath and bandmate Nick Sanborn offered a poem further illustrating the meaning of “Sunburn”:

    “Eating candy til you’re sick/ Riding your bike too fast down a hill/ When you’re five years old and don’t want to get out of the water, and by the end you’re shivering and all your fingers are pruney and your lips are turned purple/ An undertow that sneaks up unsuspectingly/ The painful pulsing pink of swollen eyelids leftover after a day lying in the sun/ Plunging forward without time for second-guessing.” 

    “Sunburn” comes as the follow-up to 2020’s Free LoveIn February, Sylvan Esso band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform that album’s song “Ferris Wheel,” and also announced a run of North American tour dates. Those headlining shows wrap up in June, after which the band will open up for ODESZA. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows via Ticketmaster

    Sylvan Esso 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park +
    05/20 – Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park #
    05/21 – Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park @
    05/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National!
    05/24 – Ithaca, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard %
    05/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point %
    05/27 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
    06/24 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival
    07/24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    07/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *
    08/19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
    08/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
    08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
    08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater *
    08/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    08/26 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
    08/27 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
    08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
    09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau*
    09/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
    09/04 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *
    09/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *
    09/08 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *
    09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *
    09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
    09/16 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
    09/17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
    09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
    09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    09/22 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *
    09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amp *
    09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amp *
    09/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    09/27 – Boise, ID @ Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater *
    09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park *
    09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

    + = w/ Gus Dapperton and Vagabon
    # = w/ Yo La Tengo and Indigo De Souza
    @ = w/ Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister
    ! = w/ Benét
    % = w/ Samia
    * = w/ ODESZA

