Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Film Targets 2023 Release

It’s been two and a half years since Lucasfilm closed its latest trilogy with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but during the annual Star Wars Celebration event at Anaheim Convention Center on Friday we got an update on the cinematic future of that galaxy far, far away. In an interview with Total Film, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the next feature film will come from the cracked mind of Taika Waititi, and that they are targeting a release in 2023.

Kennedy explained that it would come “not [in] 2023, but late 2023,” which makes sense, since the three latest movies — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, all landed in December. She added, “We haven’t locked anything in.”

She didn’t offer any details about the plot, timeline, or title, but did say she felt “no hesitancy” moving on from the Skywalker Saga. “We need to create a whole new saga,” she said. “That takes a lot. There’s a lot of conversation around that.” Last August, Waititi himself gave an update on the script, noting that while it was still being written, it “feels very me.”

As for the rest of the Star Wars plans, Kennedy did offer a couple of tantalizing hints, noting that, “We’re still talking about Lando with Donald Glover,” and adding, “There’s always a future for Solo!”

So far, Star Wars Celebration has also featured the teaser trailer for the Rogue One prequel series Andor and the news that Jon Watts mystery project is called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Besides that, Lucasfilm announced that The Mandalorian Season 3, which features Christopher Lloyd, and Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, are due out in 2023.

On Friday, May 27th, Disney+ unveiled the first two episodes of its new series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Check out our review, and if you don’t mind very light spoilers, learn more about the important role that Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea plays in the series.