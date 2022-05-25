Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Over 1,000 Musicians Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins with Cover of “My Hero”: Watch

The Rockin'1000 concert included a special homage to the late drummer

Rockin 1000 Foo Fighters
Photo via Rockin’1000
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2022 | 9:28am ET

    Over 1,000 musicians from 25 countries convened at Stade de France in Paris this past weekend for the latest staging of the Rockin’1000 concert. Initially launched as an elaborate plan to lure Foo Fighters to the small town of Cesena, Italy, Rockin’1000 has since evolved into a live celebration of rock music, in which hundreds of singers, guitarists, bassists, and drummers congregate in one single setting and rock the fuck out together.

    Due to the pandemic, Saturday marked the first staging of Rockin’1000 in nearly three years. With a crowd of 50,000 people looking on, the collective performed a 21-song set that included covers of The Who, Rage Against the Machine, Pink Floyd, The White Stripes, and Guns N’ Roses. Notably, Rockin’1000 also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with a special performance of “My Hero.” You can watch footage below.

    Rockin’1000’s origins was the subject of the 2020 documentary We Are the Thousand.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

From The Basement Nigel Godrich Warpaint IDLES Nilufer Yanya Series Stream Radiohead Squid Sons of Kemet Caribou

From the Basement Relaunches with IDLES, Warpaint, Nilüfer Yanya, and More: Watch

May 25, 2022

Bob Dylan 2022 tour dates

Bob Dylan's First Re-Recording of "Blowin' in the Wind" in 60 Years Going Up for Auction

May 25, 2022

Dexter Holland commencement speech

The Offspring's Dexter Holland, Who Has a PhD, Delivers Commencement Speech at USC's Keck School of Medicine: Watch

May 25, 2022

taylor swift uvalde shooting unbearable heartbreak rage and grief texas gunman robb elementary steve kerr

"Unbearable Heartbreak": Taylor Swift Breaks Twitter Silence to Mourn Uvalde School Shooting

May 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Over 1,000 Musicians Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins with Cover of "My Hero": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale