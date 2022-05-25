Over 1,000 Musicians Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins with Cover of “My Hero”: Watch

Over 1,000 musicians from 25 countries convened at Stade de France in Paris this past weekend for the latest staging of the Rockin’1000 concert. Initially launched as an elaborate plan to lure Foo Fighters to the small town of Cesena, Italy, Rockin’1000 has since evolved into a live celebration of rock music, in which hundreds of singers, guitarists, bassists, and drummers congregate in one single setting and rock the fuck out together.

Due to the pandemic, Saturday marked the first staging of Rockin’1000 in nearly three years. With a crowd of 50,000 people looking on, the collective performed a 21-song set that included covers of The Who, Rage Against the Machine, Pink Floyd, The White Stripes, and Guns N’ Roses. Notably, Rockin’1000 also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with a special performance of “My Hero.” You can watch footage below.

Rockin’1000’s origins was the subject of the 2020 documentary We Are the Thousand.