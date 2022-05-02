Taylor Swift to Screen and Discuss All Too Well Short Film at Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival announced the lineup for its 2022 Talks today, and among the Hollywood royalty on the bill lies capital-D Director Taylor Swift, who will be screening and discussing the making of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she wrote, directed, produced, and appeared in.

Premiered last November, All Too Well: The Short Film followed the release of the 10-minute version of the fan-favorite Swift song, which has long been interpreted to delve into her ill-fated relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. Much like the unabridged version’s revealing lyrics — “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age” proved especially biting — Swift’s visual was equally meticulous. The artist cast 19-year-old Sadie Sink and 30-year-old Dylan O’Brien to play the couple, and the actors’ age difference refuses to go unnoticed. Swift will discuss her approach to filmmaking at A Conversation with Taylor Swift, which will take place June 11th at the Beacon Theater.

Elsewhere at the festival, Pharrell Williams will discuss his work as an artist, producer, fashion designer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, while Seth Meyers will be joined in conversation by Aidy Byrant. Cynthia Erivo, Steve Aoki, Tig Notaro, W Kamau Bell, Phil Rosenthal, and Alex Edelman will also appear in TFF conversations. Tribeca takes over New York City from June 8th through 19th, and tickets are available now.

Later this month, Swift will be awarded with an honorary degree at NYU, where she’ll also serve as the university’s commencement speaker. The artist is also set to appear in David O. Russell’s upcoming film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.