Taylor Swift Teases “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and We Can Almost Taste 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Of all the unforgettable bangers Taylor Swift delivered with her 2014 opus 1989, one of the most underappreciated tracks on the album is arguably “This Love.” But in Swift’s ongoing endeavor to re-record most of her discography, the song finally gets a new life today, as the megastar has teased a snippet of “This Love (Taylor’s Version).” Heard in a trailer for the forthcoming Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, it hints that a 2022 version of 1989 might be on the way.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events – This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!”

Swift’s version takes “This Love” from a synth-pop slowburner to a full-blown cinematic trip, fit for a coming-of-age montage filled with fireworks, first kisses, and long walks on the beach. Thankfully, all those events appear in the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling young adult novel of the same name. The series hits Prime Video June 17th.

Swift hasn’t unveiled any more details about when we’ll get 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Last year, however, she did share a re-recording of “Wildest Dreams,” although that was likely due to a TikTok trend causing the original version to have a resurgence. Still, Swifties will be keeping all eyes and ears peeled for more clues. Hear a sample of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” below.

Swift has two big milestones coming up: After she picks up her honorary doctorate from NYU later this month, she’ll head over to the Tribeca Film Festival in June to screen and discuss All Too Well: The Short Film, which she wrote, directed, produced, and appeared in. She’s also set to appear in David O. Russell’s upcoming film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.