“Unbearable Heartbreak”: Taylor Swift Breaks Twitter Silence to Mourn Uvalde School Shooting

Yesterday a gunman walked into a primary school in Uvalde, Texas and created 21 new absences in the world — 19 students and two teachers– leaving anxious parents to wait in the reunification area, slim hopes fading to grief, as screams of anguish rang for blocks around Robb Elementary. Those cries have found echoes all around the nation, with Americans trying to make sense of yet another senseless tragedy. Among the many people expressing their outrage is Taylor Swift, who broke a months-long Twitter silence to share her “unbearable heartbreak” following the attack.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde,” she wrote, before ticking off other recent mass shootings. “By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.”

Swift’s post was a quote tweet from the Golden State Warriors, whose coach Steve Kerr declined to use his scheduled press conference to talk about his team’s ongoing playoff series, and instead railed against a country that has allowed mass murders to become common. “Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here,” he said, though the death toll rose in the hours that followed. “And in the last 10 days we’ve had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo. We’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in southern California. And now we have children murdered at school.” He slammed his hands on the table. “When are we going to do something?”

Advertisement

Related Video

Ten people were killed in Buffalo, New York on May 14th, in what police said was a “racially motivated hate crime.” On May 15th, one person died at Laguna Woods Church in Orange County, California after tackling the gunman, sacrificing himself to save who knows how many lives. Law enforcement officials called it a “politically-motivated hate incident.”

“Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep,” Swift wrote. It was her first post on Twitter since January 24th, when she responded to a Damon Albarn interview in which he incorrectly claimed that she doesn’t write her own songs. Since then she released “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” which we named Song of the Week, and delivered the 2022 commencement speech at NYU.