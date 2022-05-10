Peaches Breaks Down Classic Album The Teaches of Peaches Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is a recurring series giving artists a space to dive deep into a body of work. Today, Peaches looks back at her album The Teaches of Peaches two decades after its release.

Last September marked the 20th anniversary of Canadian provocateur Peaches’ electroclash classic The Teaches of Peaches, which the Canadian singer is celebrating with a tour of North America, Europe, and the UK starting this weekend. Ahead of the trek, the feminist icon gave Consequence a special Track by Track breakdown of the album in inimitable fashion.

Below read Peaches’ reflection on the themes and intentions of the album, left unedited at her request. “The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour” kicks off in Vancouver on May 15th. See all the dates here and grab your seats now via Ticketmaster.

This whole album is a breakup, don’t feel like a victim album

A be strong, live your best life, own your truth and your mistakes, and go forward.

A way for me to deal with and fuck with the musical language I grew up with that was overly male-centered and accepted as the standard.

I set out to explore queerness as a right.

As a standard!

To question pop status quo.

I created my own language.

To empower myself.

Feel good about myself and my sexuality.

The ‘huh what rights’ appear on many songs on this album

They set a vibe.

Using my artist name in many songs elevates who I am,

Immortalizing me.

I built new “cliches” that centered around engaging positively with female body parts.

Endearing and sexy female-centered descriptions replacing insults.

I set out to highlight my sexuality and a gaze beyond “male”

To do away with body shaming.

Self-shaming.

To be direct, fun, and clever.

To inspire others to sing along while questioning mainstream standards and recognizing its inability to be fully inclusive.