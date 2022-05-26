Tears for Fears Perform “No Small Thing” on Kelly Clarkson: Watch

Earlier this year, Tears for Fears released The Tipping Point, their first studio album in 17 years. To help promote the project, they (virtually) swung by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, where they offered a live rendition of the new song “No Small Thing.” Watch a replay of the performance below.

“No Small Thing” marked a musical departure for Tears for Fears, as Roland Orzabal croons over a folksy guitar instead of electronic drum beats and synthesizers. Still, in the pre-recorded performance, a rowdy backing band helps Orzabal and Curt Smith take off into a noisy climax, delivering a full, anthemic sound all the same.

Back in February, Tears for Fears performed The Tipping Point single “Break the Man” and classic track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Speaking with Consequence, the duo revealed how writing their first album in almost two decades became a balancing act of record label requests — namely, achieving a modern sound — and staying true to themselves. Meanwhile, appearing on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, the band went deep on the dark themes that ended up on the record.

Tears for Fears are currently touring the United States with Garbage. Revisit our recap of the band’s first show, and grab remaining tickets via Ticketmaster.