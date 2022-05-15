Menu
Ted Nugent Urges Trump Supporters to “[Go] Berserk on the Skulls of the Democrats”

Nugent's comments came hours after a white supremacist killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store

May 15, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Ted Nugent called for violence against “Democrats” and other “enemies” of America while performing at a rally for Donald Trump in Austin on Saturday night.

    “Think of what the enemies of America have done over the last 14 months,” Nugent told the crowd. “They didn’t sneak into the White House — they lied, they cheated, they scammed, and everyday the Democrats violate their sacred oath to the Constitution. And if you can’t impress you friends on that, they shouldn’t be your friends.”

    “I love you people madly,” Nugent continued, “but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the Communists.”

    Nugent’s comments came just hours after a white supremacist shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. In a manifesto linked to the shooter, he cited the “Great Replacement Theory,” an unhinged conspiracy theory championed by the far-right — including Tucker Carlson and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik — that suggests Democrats are plotting to replace the white population with immigrants.

