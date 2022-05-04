Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour

Teyana Taylor has announced “The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour,” a final run of live dates across the United States.

As its name implies, “The Last Rose Petal 2” is the second installment of Taylor’s farewell tour, which she first announced last year. This time around, the 16-date trek begins June 19th with a stop at Pharrell Williams’ Washington, D.C. Something in the Water Festival, and continues until August 28th, where the tour wraps up in Boston. In between, Taylor will hit cities like Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Miami.

Tickets become available to the general public on Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. local time, while fans can use the pre-sale code FAREWELL to get tickets beginning today.

Taylor explained her decision to retire in an appearance on Cam Newton’s BET series Sip ‘N Smoke last year, explaining that she didn’t feel appreciated as an artist. “At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, If you feel unheard and unseen — like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that shit serious, with everything that I do. So if you’re my husband or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. And if you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

“I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me,” Taylor continued. “I felt under-appreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, and to stay strong for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little bit. It’s not that I retired permanently, it’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

Taylor’s last record was 2020’s The Album. Her song “Made It” appeared on playlists by Barack and Michelle Obama that year.

Teyana Taylor 2022 Tour Dates:

06/19 — Washington, DC @ Something In The Water

08/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/04 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

08/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blue Las Vegas

08/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/12 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

08/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

08/16 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/19 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

08/20 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

08/23 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

08/26 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

08/28 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston