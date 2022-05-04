Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour

"The Last Rose Petal 2" kicks off this summer

teyana taylor farewell tour
Teyana Taylor photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 3, 2022 | 10:57pm ET

    Teyana Taylor has announced “The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour,” a final run of live dates across the United States.

    As its name implies, “The Last Rose Petal 2” is the second installment of Taylor’s farewell tour, which she first announced last year. This time around, the 16-date trek begins June 19th with a stop at Pharrell Williams’ Washington, D.C. Something in the Water Festival, and continues until August 28th, where the tour wraps up in Boston. In between, Taylor will hit cities like Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Miami.

    Tickets become available to the general public on Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. local time, while fans can use the pre-sale code FAREWELL to get tickets beginning today.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Taylor explained her decision to retire in an appearance on Cam Newton’s BET series Sip ‘N Smoke last year, explaining that she didn’t feel appreciated as an artist. “At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, If you feel unheard and unseen — like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that shit serious, with everything that I do. So if you’re my husband or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. And if you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

    “I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me,” Taylor continued. “I felt under-appreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, and to stay strong for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little bit. It’s not that I retired permanently, it’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

    Taylor’s last record was 2020’s The Album. Her song “Made It” appeared on playlists by Barack and Michelle Obama that year.

    Advertisement

    Teyana Taylor 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/19 — Washington, DC @ Something In The Water
    08/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    08/04 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
    08/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blue Las Vegas
    08/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    08/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    08/12 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    08/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
    08/16 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    08/19 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
    08/20 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
    08/23 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    08/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    08/26 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    08/28 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bonobo north america canada united states 2022 tour dates electronic music news

Bonobo Announces North America Tour for Fall 2022

May 3, 2022

CHAI SURPRISE new song video tour dates

CHAI Unleash a "SURPRISE" with New Single: Stream

May 3, 2022

top may 2022 concerts pearl jam phish halsey ringo starr tickets kraftwerk

Top Concert Tours to See in May 2022: Pearl Jam, Phish, Halsey, Kraftwerk & More

May 3, 2022

full of hell blood incantation 2022 tour dates

Full of Hell and Blood Incantation Announce Fall 2022 US Co-Headlining Tour

May 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale