The Boys Level the Playing Field in New Season 3 Trailer: Watch

The Boys are back in town — and they’re bloodier than ever in the new trailer for Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video series.

The status quo is quite different for Butcher (Karl Urban) and The Boys following the shocking turn of events in Season 2. The group of anti-heroes (get it?) have been cleared of all charges, meaning members like Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) have a chance to return to normal life. Hughie (Jack Quaid) has a new gig at the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, and even has Butcher under his command.

Of course, there are still supes out there bursting bodies apart, and Homelander (Antony Starr) has truly gone off the deep end following his sordid relationship with ex-Nazi Stormfront. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie are trying to do what they can from the inside, but when it proves to not be enough, The Boys find some new ways to level the playing field: a drug that turns you into a supe for 24 hours, and a retired World War II hero called Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Watch the new trailer for The Boys Season 3 ahead. The new season debuts on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes on June 3rd, followed by weekly episodes every Friday through the July 8th finale.