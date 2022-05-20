Robert Smith Says The Cure’s New Album Will Be Out by October

Robert Smith has been teasing the latest Cure album for quite some time, but now, it looks like release day may finally be in sight. The artist revealed to NME that the project, dubbed Songs of a Lost World, will be out before The Cure begin playing shows this fall.

Smith told NME back in March that he needed to record the final four vocals for the 10-track album, but he changed his story a bit in the latest interview. “Reeves [Gabrels] our guitar player has come over from America for the day just to finish a couple of solos, I’ve got to finish a couple of vocals,” he said. “Essentially it’s a 12-track album. It’s there, it’s kind of half-mixed and half-finished. It’s a weird thing. It’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart.”

As The Cure’s first album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, Songs of a Lost World comes with a lot of anticipation, but as Smith promised fans, “It’ll be worth the wait. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done, but then I would say that. I’m not doing an Oasis when I say that, ‘IT’S THE BEST FOOKIN’ ALBUM.’ A lot of the songs are difficult to sing, and that’s why it’s taken me a while.”

Advertisement

Related Video

As for its content, Smith said Songs of a Lost World is “pretty relentless” and “doesn’t have very much light on it,” comparing it more to Disintegration than The Head on the Door. “It’s been quite harrowing, like it has for everyone else,” he explained. “I’ve been more privileged than most, but lockdown and COVID has affected me in as much as I’ve lost an entire generation of aunts and uncles in under a year. It’s things like that which have informed the way I’ve been with the record.”

Way back when, Smith said The Cure had three albums in the works. Now, he’s whittled it down to two, and described the follow-up to Songs of a Lost World as the upbeat flip-side to its predecessor. Don’t hold your breath for that one, though. “While there are a handful of really good songs, I’ve kind of fallen out of love with others so we’re going to have to record another four or five perhaps,” Smith said. As long as we get one album this year, it’s all good.

Aside from The Cure, Smith recently teamed up with CHVRCHES for the song “How Not to Drown,” which they later performed — along with a cover of “Just Like Heaven” — at the NME Awards.

Advertisement

Check out dates for The Cure’s extensive 44-date, 22-country UK/European tour below.

The Cure 2022 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Riga, LV @ Arena

10/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena (Tix)

10/12 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum (Tix)

10/13 – Gotneburg, SE @ Scandinavium (Tix)

10/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

10/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)

10/17 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Tix)

10/18 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Tix)

10/20 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)

10/21 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena (Tix)

10/23 – Vienna, AT @ Marx Halle

10/24 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

10/26 – Budapest, HU @ Arena

10/27 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena

10/29 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle (Tix)

10/31 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena (Tix)

11/01 – Florence, IT @ Mandela Forum (Tix)

11/03 – Padova, IT @ Kioene Arena (Tix)

11/04 – Milan, IT @ Forum (Tix)

11/06 – Geneva, CH @ Arena

11/07 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier (Tix)

11/08 – Montpellier, FR @ Sud de France (Tix)

11/10 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center (Tix)

11/13 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith (Tix)

11/14 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena (Tix)

11/15 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith (Tix)

11/17 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle (Tix)

11/18 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith (Tix)

11/19 – Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle

11/21 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle (Tix)

11/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

11/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

11/27 – Lievin, FR @ Stade (Tix)

11/28 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)

12/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena (Tix)

12/02 – Belfast, UK @ SSE (Tix)

12/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro (Tix)

12/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)

12/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

12/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)

12/11 – London, UK @ Ovo Arena Wembley (Tix)

12/12 – London, UK @ Ovo Arena Wembley (Tix)

12/13 – London, UK @ Ovo Arena Wembley (Tix)