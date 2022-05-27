All-star supergroup The Dead Daisies have unveiled the lead single “Radiance” from their as-yet-untitled upcoming album, due this August. The new song comes just as the band is set to embark on a European tour in early June.

The Dead Daisies have seen a number of lineup changes since forming in 2013, but the latest incarnation of the band is made up of a group of musicians with impressive pedigrees. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) handles lead vocals and bass, and is joined by drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, Billy Idol) and guitarists Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix).

“Radiance” features big guitar riffs and hard-hitting drums, as Hughes delivers his signature wide-ranging vocals over the heavy rock tune.

Advertisement

Related Video

“‘Radiance’ was the first song we wrote for the album and wanted to address a universal awakening with the lyrical content,” stated Hughes. “Musically it’s heavy on groove and movement.”

The band has been busy at a studio in Los Angeles recording the new album with producer Ben Grosse, who has worked with Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Slipknot, and others. A title, tracklist and exact release date are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Dead Daisies will kick off a European tour on June 3rd in Hamburg, Germany, that will see them playing various gigs with Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Judas Priest, among a number of festival dates, as well. A full list of shows can be found at the band’s official website.

Advertisement

Listen to The Dead Daisies’ new single “Radiance” below, followed by Glenn Hughes’ September 2021 appearance on Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With … podcast.



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public