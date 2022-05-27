Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Supergroup The Dead Daisies Return with New Single “Radiance” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

The band's as-yet-untitled new album is slated for an August release

The Dead Daisies new song
The Dead Daisies (courtesy of Chipster PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 27, 2022 | 11:39am ET

    All-star supergroup The Dead Daisies have unveiled the lead single “Radiance” from their as-yet-untitled upcoming album, due this August. The new song comes just as the band is set to embark on a European tour in early June.

    The Dead Daisies have seen a number of lineup changes since forming in 2013, but the latest incarnation of the band is made up of a group of musicians with impressive pedigrees. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) handles lead vocals and bass, and is joined by drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, Billy Idol) and guitarists Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix).

    “Radiance” features big guitar riffs and hard-hitting drums, as Hughes delivers his signature wide-ranging vocals over the heavy rock tune.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “‘Radiance’ was the first song we wrote for the album and wanted to address a universal awakening with the lyrical content,” stated Hughes. “Musically it’s heavy on groove and movement.”

    The band has been busy at a studio in Los Angeles recording the new album with producer Ben Grosse, who has worked with Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Slipknot, and others. A title, tracklist and exact release date are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

    glenn hughes dead daisies kyle meredith with podcast
     Editor's Pick
    Glenn Hughes on Holy Ground, Letting Go of Fear, and a 2022 Dead Daisies Album

    The Dead Daisies will kick off a European tour on June 3rd in Hamburg, Germany, that will see them playing various gigs with Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Judas Priest, among a number of festival dates, as well. A full list of shows can be found at the band’s official website.

    Advertisement

    Listen to The Dead Daisies’ new single “Radiance” below, followed by Glenn Hughes’ September 2021 appearance on Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With … podcast.


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bruce hornsby danielle haim days ahead music video collab flicted new album stream

Bruce Hornsby Recruits Danielle Haim for "Days Ahead": Stream

May 27, 2022

seventeen face the sun

SEVENTEEN Break Down New Album Face the Sun Track By Track: Exclusive

May 27, 2022

Isaac Dunbar Banish The Banshee Track by Track breakdown new album ep stream

Isaac Dunbar Breaks Down Banish the Banshee EP Track by Track: Exclusive

May 27, 2022

angel olsen one too many mornings stream

Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan's "One Too Many Mornings": Stream

May 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Supergroup The Dead Daisies Return with New Single "Radiance" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale