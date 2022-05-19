Menu
The Menzingers Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Touché Amoré and Screaming Females

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of The Menzingers' On the Impossible Past LP

menzingers 2022 tour
Touche Amore (photo by Philip Cosores), The Menzingers (photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi) , and Screaming Females (photo by Sasha Geffen)
May 19, 2022 | 12:40pm ET

    The Menzingers’ seminal 2012 album On the Impossible Past turns 10 this year. The Pennsylvania band is celebrating the anniversary with a fall 2022 US tour and bringing along Touché Amoré and Screaming Females as support.

    The trek kicks off November 5th in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and runs through December 10th in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 20th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase them via Ticketmaster.

    Remarked Touché Amoré on the tour [via Facebook]: “11 Years ago we had the pleasure of touring with @themenzingers and loved them so much that we invented a game called “Who’s Your Favorite Zinger?” This game was started because we knew it was an impossible task to try and name your favorite member due to them being equally wonderful. We can’t wait to pick back up where we left off this November and get to know Screaming Females as well.”

    Related Video

    The Menzingers released On the Impossible Past in February 2012 and were immediately embraced by the pop punk and post-hardcore scenes. The album received rave reviews and its legacy has only grown, standing alongside The Gaslight Anthem’s The 59 Sound as a benchmark of literary modern punk rock. In addition to the headline shows, the Menzigers will also perform at Chicago’s Riot Fest, where they will play On the Impossible Past in full.

    Touché Amoré, meanwhile, put out the stellar album Lament in 2020, with the single “Reminders” landing at No. 1 on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top Metal & Hard Rock Songs of that year.

    You can see the full list of dates and the tour poster below. Get tickets here.

    The Menzingers’ 2022 US Tour Dates with Touché Amoré and Screaming Females:
    11/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
    11/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
    11/08 – New York, NY @ LPR
    11/10 – Long Island, NY @ Stereo Garden
    11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head
    11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    11/14 – Richmond, VA @ National *
    11/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
    11/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    11/19 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    11/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    11/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    11/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
    11/30 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    12/02 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
    12/03 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washingtons
    12/04 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    12/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    12/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory NP
    12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    12/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

    * = no Screaming Females

Consequence
Current story

