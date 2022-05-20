Menu
The Rome and Duddy Show, Live from TGATS

Plus, enter for a chance to win tickets to Sublime with Rome's upcoming Las Vegas show

the rome and duddy show tgats live
The Rome and Duddy Show: Live!
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
May 20, 2022 | 5:26pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

    The Rome and Duddy Show is back on the Facebook airwaves with another live streaming episode. Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads connected with fans to answer more fan Q&As and present a fresh round of The Great American Talent Show.

    The guys talk about what they’re looking forward to on their upcoming summer tours (get tickets to Rome’s gigs here, and Duddy’s over here), pop culture ratings, new music and more. Check it all out above, or watch the livestream replay below.

    Plus, fans can win tickets to Sublime with Rome’s upcoming May 28th gig at Mandalay Bay’s Concerts on the Beach series in Las Vegas thanks to the concert’s exclusive distributor partner, The Source+! Enter now at The Source+’s website.

    And make sure you check out all of Rome & Duddy’s exclusive Good Times CBD products at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com.

    Join The Rome and Duddy Show’s Facebook group to vote for TGATS, and also review, like, and subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen. Then, follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

