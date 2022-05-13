Menu
The Rome and Duddy Show Takes The Great American Talent Show Live

Also showing off some more fan art and answering Q&As

the rome and duddy show live great american talent show
The Rome and Duddy Show, artwork by Sarah Gaines
Consequence Staff
May 13, 2022 | 5:05pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

    The Rome and Duddy Show are back with another round of The Great American Talent Show — but with a twist! This time, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B took the show live on Facebook with their fans.

    In addition to showing off all the talented entires, the guys put some more fan art on display and answer some live Q&As. Check it all out in the player above, or watch it all go down via the YouTube embed below.

    Make sure to check out The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group to vote for TGATS, and also review, like, and subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen. Then, follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

    Also, get ready to enjoy the Good Times, because Rome & Duddy’s exclusive line of CBD products are almost ready for shipping! Pre-order your premium hemp flower, gummies, tinctures, balms, exclusive accessories, and more at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com, or by using the Buy Now buttons ahead.

