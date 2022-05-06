Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Rome and Duddy Show Talks Red Rocks and Jealousy of Jam Bands

Plus, Rome and Duddy answer more fan Q&As

rome and duddy red rocks jam bands
The Rome and Duddy Show, photo via Facebook/Sublime with Rome
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
May 6, 2022 | 3:50pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

    Sublime with Rome recently played the iconic Red Rocks in Colorado alongside GZA and Katastro, while Dirty Heads were part of the Sweet Water 420 jam band festival in Atlanta. On this episode of The Rome and Duddy ShowRome and Duddy revisit the gigs, with Duddy B revealing why he’s now jealous of jam bands.

    Related Video

    Plus, the guys answer more fan questions, revealing their kids’ creative names for beer, takes on weird food, and the time one of them almost ate horse. Take a listen above, or watch the full chat below via YouTube. Then, make sure you like, review, and subscribe to The Rome and Duddy show at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Advertisement

    If you’re going to check out some jam bands — maybe even at Red Rocks — Rome and Duddy have the perfect treat for you: their new CBD and merch line, Good Times is still available for pre-order! Featuring premium, organic hemp flower, a variety of gummies, tinctures, balms, and exclusive accessories, you can check out the whole collection at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com, or by using the Buy Now buttons ahead.

    To enter The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question, reach out via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.comInstagram, or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rome and duddy fan photoshops sublime dirty heads vacation

The Rome and Duddy Show Shares Fan Photoshops and Gets Into Sublime's First Show Back

April 29, 2022

rome and duddy show good times

The Rome and Duddy Show: Good Times

April 27, 2022

rome and duddy show tenders nuggets or wings

The Rome and Duddy Show: Tenders, Nuggets, or Wings?

April 9, 2022

the rome and duddy show episode 17

The Rome and Duddy Show: That's the Way It Works

April 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Rome and Duddy Show Talks Red Rocks and Jealousy of Jam Bands

Menu Shop Search Sale