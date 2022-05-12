The Shins Announce Oh, Inverted World 21st Anniversary Tour

It’s been 21 years since The Shins released their debut album Oh, Inverted World, and to celebrate, they’re taking it on the road. The band will embark on a “21st Birthday Tour” of the record this summer, with support from fellow Portland band Joseph.

Officially released on June 19th, 2001, The Shins frontman James Mercer saw Oh, Inverted World as a departure from the ironic, detached lyrics of its time. “Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” the artist recalled in a statement. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.” Looking back, the success of now-classic singles “New Slang” and “Caring is Creepy” suggest he wasn’t the only one missing the melodrama.

“The Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour” will see The Shins perform their debut from front to back, followed by a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts. The trek begins on July 12th with a show in San Francisco, and from there, the band will hit the likes of Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and more. The tour wraps up on September 16th with a hometown show at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, but fans can register for a pre-sale here.

Last year, The Shins celebrated the 20th anniversary of Oh, Inverted World with a deluxe reissue of the album, remastered by Grammy-winning engineer Bob Ludwig. Later this month, they’ll play Just Like Heaven fest alongside Interpol, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., and more.

The Shins 2022 Tour Dates:

05/21 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

07/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

07/15 — Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery ^

07/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23 — San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

08/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

08/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^

08/23 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

08/29 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^

08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

08/31 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^

09/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/04 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/06 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

09/08 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

09/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square *

^ = w/ Joseph

* = Support Act TBA