The Smile Unveil New Song “Friend of a Friend”: “We Literally Wrote It Today”: Watch

Yorke called it a "skeleton" of a finished song

The Smile, photo via CaddySplit’s YouTube
May 19, 2022 | 12:28pm ET

    The Smile revealed a new song, “Friend of a Friend,” at their first tour stop following the release of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention.

    The trio, comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet dummer Tom Skinner, kicked off their 2022 European tour in Zagreb, Croatia on May 16th with a packed set that featured the album’s entire tracklist, including the preceding singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “Skrting on the Surface,” “Thin Thing,” “Free In The Knowledge,” “The Smoke,” and “Pana-vision,” as well as some late surprises. Following a run that nearly mirrored the album’s sequencing, they launched into the unreleased track at the start of the encore, which also touted the trio’s only other non-album original “Just Eyes and Mouth,” and “Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses,” an obscure 2009 Yorke solo tune that hasn’t been performed live since 2013.

    Yorke introduced “Friend” by telling the crowd that “we literally wrote it today” and that “it’s a skeleton.” Watch fan-captured footage of their impressive first live run-through, as well as the complete encore, below.

    Related Video

    The Smile will continue on their European tour through July, stopping in cities like London, Rome, and Madrid while also hitting up Barcelona’s Primavera Sound for weekend two on June 10th. The band’s live counterpart comes with much anticipation as the trio offered very limited public engagements since their formation in May 2021, starting with Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast and officially brought to the stage with their three livestreamed concerts in just over 12 hours in London. Check out the full itinerary below and grab your seats today via Ticketmaster.

    Setlist:
    Pana-vision
    The Smoke
    Speech Bubbles
    Thin Thing
    Open the Floodgates
    Free in the Knowledge
    A Hairdryer
    Waving a White Flag
    We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
    Skrting On the Surface
    The Same
    The Opposite
    You Will Never Work in Television Again

    Encore:
    Friend of a Friend (New song, live debut)
    Just Eyes and Mouth
    Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (First performance since 2013)

    The Smile 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/19  – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
    05/20 Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    05/23 Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    05/27 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    05/29 London, UK @ Roundhouse
    05/30 London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/01 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    06/02 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    06/04 Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
    06/06 Paris, FR @ Philarmonie de Paris
    06/07 – Paris, FR @ Philarmonie de Paris
    06/08 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière
    06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/12 – Dijon, FR @ Festival VYV Les Solidarites
    06/24 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
    06/25 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic festival
    06/27 – Luxembourg, LU The Neumünster Abbaye
    06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
    07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
    07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
    07/11 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
    07/12 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
    07/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
    07/15 – Ferrara, IT@ Piazza Trento Trieste
    07/17 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio
    07/18 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica
    07/20 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina

