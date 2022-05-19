The Smile Unveil New Song “Friend of a Friend”: “We Literally Wrote It Today”: Watch

The Smile revealed a new song, “Friend of a Friend,” at their first tour stop following the release of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention.

The trio, comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet dummer Tom Skinner, kicked off their 2022 European tour in Zagreb, Croatia on May 16th with a packed set that featured the album’s entire tracklist, including the preceding singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “Skrting on the Surface,” “Thin Thing,” “Free In The Knowledge,” “The Smoke,” and “Pana-vision,” as well as some late surprises. Following a run that nearly mirrored the album’s sequencing, they launched into the unreleased track at the start of the encore, which also touted the trio’s only other non-album original “Just Eyes and Mouth,” and “Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses,” an obscure 2009 Yorke solo tune that hasn’t been performed live since 2013.

Yorke introduced “Friend” by telling the crowd that “we literally wrote it today” and that “it’s a skeleton.” Watch fan-captured footage of their impressive first live run-through, as well as the complete encore, below.

The Smile will continue on their European tour through July, stopping in cities like London, Rome, and Madrid while also hitting up Barcelona’s Primavera Sound for weekend two on June 10th. The band’s live counterpart comes with much anticipation as the trio offered very limited public engagements since their formation in May 2021, starting with Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast and officially brought to the stage with their three livestreamed concerts in just over 12 hours in London. Check out the full itinerary below and grab your seats today via Ticketmaster.

Setlist:

Pana-vision

The Smoke

Speech Bubbles

Thin Thing

Open the Floodgates

Free in the Knowledge

A Hairdryer

Waving a White Flag

We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings

Skrting On the Surface

The Same

The Opposite

You Will Never Work in Television Again

Encore:

Friend of a Friend (New song, live debut)

Just Eyes and Mouth

Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (First performance since 2013)

The Smile 2022 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/04 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

06/06 – Paris, FR @ Philarmonie de Paris

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Philarmonie de Paris

06/08 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière

06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/12 – Dijon, FR @ Festival VYV Les Solidarites

06/24 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society

06/25 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic festival

06/27 – Luxembourg, LU The Neumünster Abbaye

06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

07/11 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

07/12 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano

07/15 – Ferrara, IT@ Piazza Trento Trieste

07/17 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio

07/18 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica

07/20 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina