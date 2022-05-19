The Smile Unveil New Song “Friend of a Friend”: “We Literally Wrote It Today”: Watch

The Smile revealed a new song, “Friend of a Friend,” at their first tour stop following the release of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention.
The trio, comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet dummer Tom Skinner, kicked off their 2022 European tour in Zagreb, Croatia on May 16th with a packed set that featured the album’s entire tracklist, including the preceding singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “Skrting on the Surface,” “Thin Thing,” “Free In The Knowledge,” “The Smoke,” and “Pana-vision,” as well as some late surprises. Following a run that nearly mirrored the album’s sequencing, they launched into the unreleased track at the start of the encore, which also touted the trio’s only other non-album original “Just Eyes and Mouth,” and “Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses,” an obscure 2009 Yorke solo tune that hasn’t been performed live since 2013.
Yorke introduced “Friend” by telling the crowd that “we literally wrote it today” and that “it’s a skeleton.” Watch fan-captured footage of their impressive first live run-through, as well as the complete encore, below.
The Smile will continue on their European tour through July, stopping in cities like London, Rome, and Madrid while also hitting up Barcelona’s Primavera Sound for weekend two on June 10th. The band’s live counterpart comes with much anticipation as the trio offered very limited public engagements since their formation in May 2021, starting with Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast and officially brought to the stage with their three livestreamed concerts in just over 12 hours in London. Check out the full itinerary below and grab your seats today via Ticketmaster.
Setlist:
Pana-vision
The Smoke
Speech Bubbles
Thin Thing
Open the Floodgates
Free in the Knowledge
A Hairdryer
Waving a White Flag
We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
Skrting On the Surface
The Same
The Opposite
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Encore:
Friend of a Friend (New song, live debut)
Just Eyes and Mouth
Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (First performance since 2013)
The Smile 2022 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
06/04 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
06/06 – Paris, FR @ Philarmonie de Paris
06/07 – Paris, FR @ Philarmonie de Paris
06/08 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière
06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/12 – Dijon, FR @ Festival VYV Les Solidarites
06/24 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
06/25 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic festival
06/27 – Luxembourg, LU The Neumünster Abbaye
06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
07/11 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
07/12 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
07/15 – Ferrara, IT@ Piazza Trento Trieste
07/17 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio
07/18 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica
07/20 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina