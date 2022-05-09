Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s The Smile Drop New Single “Thin Thing”: Stream

The latest single from A Light for Attracting Attention

The Smile, photo by Alex Lake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 9, 2022 | 12:59pm ET

    The Smile — aka Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead and Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet — have offered yet another preview of their forthcoming debut album A Light for Attracting Attention. Today, the trio share the new single “Thin Thing,” along with an accompanying stop-motion music video.

    To put it in Radioheadish language: “Thin Thing” calls to mind the sprawling, entrancing art-rock of their Kid A or Hail to the Thief eras, building upon restless percussion in a barely-detectable time signature. As are most good Yorke songs, the lyrics to “Thin Thing” are equally anxious and amorphous: “First she’ll pull your fingers off/ And then she’ll pull your toes/ And then she’ll steal the photos from your phone,” he sings, as the rhythm section gradually builds into a jazzy climax.

    Directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña, the music video for “Thin Thing” is mesmerizing and dystopian, and took six months to complete. Featuring dismembered body parts, everyday objects, and random bursts of flames, it could almost pass as a short film from David Lynch’s early career.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The duo explain in a press release: “Hearing the song for the first time, we imagined a frenetic fluid that carries machines, pieces of human bodies and carnivorous plants. When presenting the idea to the band, Thom told us about a dream that made him write the song. We believe the video is the conjunction of these two things.” Watch the music video for “Thin Thing” below.

    A Light for Attracting Attention comes out this Friday, May 13th, and it includes the previous singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “The Smoke,” “Skrting on the Surface,” “Pana-vision,” and “Free in the Knowledge” — we crowned the latter our Song of the Week. Earlier this year, The Smile made one hell of a live debut by performing three concerts in just over 12 hours.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Polica Violence Madness album single velvet negroni boys noize 2022

Poliça Share New Single "Violence": Stream

May 9, 2022

tomorrow x together minisode 2 Thursdays Child

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Break Down New Mini-Album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child: Exclusive

May 9, 2022

Prateek Kuhad Favorite Peeps

Prateek Kuhad Shares Origins of Video For "Favorite Peeps": Exclusive

May 9, 2022

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Reveals New Single "The Heart Part 5": Stream

May 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's The Smile Drop New Single "Thin Thing": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale