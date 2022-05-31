The Used’s Bert McCracken Seeks Mental Health Treatment, Band Cancels Festival Gigs

The Used singer Bert McCracken has announced that he will seek professional treatment for mental health struggles. As a result, the band has canceled its scheduled gigs at the Slam Dunk festival slated for this coming weekend (June 3rd and 4th) in the UK.

McCracken revealed his current “struggle with mental health” via the band’s social pages on Tuesday (May 31st), apologizing for skipping the high-profile festival performances while asserting that it’s the best decision for his personal well-being.

The singer’s full statement reads as follows:

“I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges. For this reason, I won’t be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk. I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support.

With Love, Robbie and The Used”

The note is signed by “Robbie and The Used,” as Bert’s birth name is Robert.

The Slam Dunk festival takes place in two locations in the UK, at Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday and at Hatfield Park in Hatfield on Sunday. The same lineup will perform at both locations, thus resulting in the The Used missing two performances. Other bands on the bill include Alexisonfire, Beartooth, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, and more.

As of now, The Used are still slated to hit the road with Rise Against on a Summer 2022 North American tour. Tickets for those shows are available here.

See Bert McCracken’s statement via Instragram below, followed by his 2019 video interview with Consequence.