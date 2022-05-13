They Hate Change Dissect Finally, New Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track offers artists an exclusive platform to share the story behind each song on their new album. Today, They Hate Change break down their new LP, Finally, New.

Tampa Bay duo They Hate Change have been planning out Finally, New, their debut album on Jagjaguwar, for the better part of three years. Out Friday, May 13th, the LP makes a grand statement with swaggering rhymes and an unparalleled sound drawing equal parts inspiration from East Coast hip-hop, Miami bass, and drum ‘n’ bass, as well post-punk, prog, and krautrock.

“This record was something we had been building toward for the last few years,” Andre tells Consequence. “We wanted to ensure that if this was people’s first time or last time hearing us, we made it count.”

Vonne adds, “Our direction has been clearly defined internally for a very long time. Once we noticed all of the parallels between the genres from around the globe that we love, we knew this is the album we could make.”

For lyrical inspiration, Andre drew on artists like Camp Lo, Rick Ross, Curren$y, Pusha T, and JAY-Z, while Vonne soaked up the “arrogance” of the unreleased Clipse album Exclusive Audio Footage and “energy and raw rhyming ability” of the legendary grime duo Newham Generals.

As Vonne explains, Finally, New was originally named after the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1 because the story of how the car became a real successor to the floundering Beetle resonated with what they were trying to accomplish with the album.

“VW had huge success in the ’60s with the Beetle, a new, alternative style of car that spoke to a huge audience crossing many demographics,” he says. “There were a few premature attempts to capture the feeling again, but nothing really struck the people until the Mk1 GTI hit the streets and solidified VW’s place in the market. That story was the perfect inspiration for the making of the album.”

Ahead of today’s release, They Hate Change earned a steady buzz with singles including “1000 Horses,” “From the Floor,” “Blatant Localism,” and “Some Days I Hate My Voice.” Pick up a physical copy here.

Stream Finally, New and check out Andre and Vonne’s exclusive Track by Track breakdown of the album below.

In support of Finally, New, They Hate Change will serve as the opener on English post-punk band Shame’s North American tour in August and September. Pick up your tickets now via Ticketmaster.