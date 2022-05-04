Thundercat Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

Thundercat has announced a number of new headlining tour dates to go along with his upcoming stint opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Between July and September, the funk maestro will play shows in cities like Las Vegas, Vancouver, Milwaukee, Richmond, New Orleans, and Houston. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will proceed the public on-sale on May 5th (use code FINALE).

The upcoming dates come in support of Thundercat’s latest album, 2020’s It Is What It Is.

Thundercat 2022 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Garden Hall

05/17 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat

05/18 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

06/04 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja *#

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic *#

06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark *#

06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium *#

06/16 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium *^

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium *^

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *^

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *^

07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium *#

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion *#

06/15 – Pori, FI @ Kirjurinluoto

07/23 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

07/30 – St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa

07/31 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *

08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park *

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park *

08/16 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/17 — E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium *

08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

08/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

08/24 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

08/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/27 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

08/28 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

08/30 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *

09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park *

09/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/06 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

09/08 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park*

09/10 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

09/12 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

09/15 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium*

09/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

09/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *

09/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

09/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

09/24 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater $

09/25 — Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival

* = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

# = w/ A$AP Rocky

^ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

$ = w/ Khruangbin

