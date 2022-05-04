Menu
Thundercat Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

To go along with his upcoming stint opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Thundercat 2022 tour dates
Thundercat, photo by Jesse Lirola
May 4, 2022 | 4:53pm ET

    Thundercat has announced a number of new headlining tour dates to go along with his upcoming stint opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

    Between July and September, the funk maestro will play shows in cities like Las Vegas, Vancouver, Milwaukee, Richmond, New Orleans, and Houston. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will proceed the public on-sale on May 5th (use code FINALE).

    Related Video

    The upcoming dates come in support of Thundercat’s latest album, 2020’s It Is What It Is.

    Thundercat 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Garden Hall
    05/17 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat
    05/18 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
    06/04 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja *#
    06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic *#
    06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark *#
    06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium *#
    06/16 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
    06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
    06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
    06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium *^
    06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium *^
    06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *^
    07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *^
    07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium *#
    07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion *#
    06/15 – Pori, FI @ Kirjurinluoto
    07/23 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *
    07/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
    07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *
    07/30 – St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa
    07/31 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *
    08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *
    08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
    08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
    08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park *
    08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *
    08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park *
    08/16 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    08/17 — E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium *
    08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
    08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *
    08/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
    08/24 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    08/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    08/27 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    08/28 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    08/30 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *
    09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *
    09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park *
    09/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/06 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
    09/08 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park*
    09/10 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
    09/12 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    09/15 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium*
    09/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    09/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *
    09/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    09/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    09/24 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater $
    09/25 — Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival

    * = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers
    # = w/ A$AP Rocky
    ^ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
    $ = w/ Khruangbin

