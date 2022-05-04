Thundercat Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

Thundercat has announced a number of new headlining tour dates to go along with his upcoming stint opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Between July and September, the funk maestro will play shows in cities like Las Vegas, Vancouver, Milwaukee, Richmond, New Orleans, and Houston. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will proceed the public on-sale on May 5th (use code FINALE).
The upcoming dates come in support of Thundercat’s latest album, 2020’s It Is What It Is.
Thundercat 2022 Tour Dates:
05/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Garden Hall
05/17 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat
05/18 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
06/04 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja *#
06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic *#
06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark *#
06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium *#
06/16 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium *^
06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium *^
06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *^
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *^
07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium *#
07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion *#
06/15 – Pori, FI @ Kirjurinluoto
07/23 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *
07/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *
07/30 – St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa
07/31 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *
08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *
08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park *
08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park *
08/16 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/17 — E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium *
08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *
08/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
08/24 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
08/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/27 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
08/28 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
08/30 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *
09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *
09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park *
09/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/06 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
09/08 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park*
09/10 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
09/12 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/15 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium*
09/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
09/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *
09/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
09/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
09/24 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater $
09/25 — Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival
* = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers
# = w/ A$AP Rocky
^ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
$ = w/ Khruangbin