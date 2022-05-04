Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tim Heidecker Unveils New Song “Punch in the Gut”: Stream

From the upcoming album High School

tim heidecker punch in the gut new song stream
Tim Heidecker, photo by Andrew Levy
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 4, 2022 | 5:46pm ET

    Tim Heidecker is back with “Punch in the Gut,” a new single from his forthcoming album, High SchoolListen to the twangy track below.

    High School unsurprisingly chronicles the trials and tribulations of adolescence, and “Punch in the Gut” takes us back to the type of schoolyard fight scene you’d see in a network sitcom — with an unfortunate twist. “This one started while thinking about how Warren Zevon might approach a high school parking lot, high noon style showdown,” Heidecker explained in a statement. “But as I worked it, I recalled an incident where a friend of mine was visiting my school and was falsely accused of stealing. He was Black and it felt like profiling to me.”

    Heidecker describes the incident over chiming, back-and-forth guitars, singing about his friend’s doomed fate with a classically resigned, country drawl. “They gave him no choice/ They gave him no choice/ They backed him in/ Till he backed them down to the ground,” he croons.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Punch in the Gut” is the second single from High School, which arrives June 24th via Spacebomb Records. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing. Heidecker previously announced the album with the single “Buddy.” Before that, he shared the standalone single “Dark Days,” and starred in the music video for Kevin Morby’s “Rock Bottom.”

    This summer, the comedian-musician will embark on a tour dubbed “Tim Heidecker Live! Featuring Tim Heidecker and The Very Good Band,” which sees the artist first perform a standup show before playing music from his catalog with drummer Josh Adams, bassist Eliana Athayde, and guitarist/pedal steel player Catfish Connor. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Beach Bunny Receive a Broadcast from Bob Odenkirk in New “Karaoke” Video: Watch

May 4, 2022

tove lo no one dies for love new single music video pop stream

Tove Lo Dances the Pain Away on New Single "No One Dies from Love": Stream

May 3, 2022

black star no fear of time stream first album in 24 years new music hip hop rap stream

Black Star Drop No Fear of Time, Their First Album in 24 Years: Stream

May 3, 2022

CHAI SURPRISE new song video tour dates

CHAI Unleash a "SURPRISE" with New Single: Stream

May 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tim Heidecker Unveils New Song "Punch in the Gut": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale