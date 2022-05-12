Tom DeLonge Shares Trailer for Bonkers Alien Movie with Richard Kind: Watch

Tom DeLonge loves aliens almost as much as he loves dick jokes, and it seems he’s managed to combine these passions in his directorial debut Monsters of California. An absolutely bonkers teaser trailer is out now, and it comes stocked with UFOs, bikini models, and beloved comedian Richard Kind.

As far as alien flicks go, Monsters of California seems pitched closer to a horror comedy than a sci-fi romp. It follows teenager Dallas Edwards (Jack Samson) as he investigates paranormal activity in the SoCal area. “Maybe UFOs aren’t what we think they are,” his friend Riley (Jared Scott) says in the trailer. There’s also evidence of DeLonge’s unique sense of humor. One character quips, “That’s classified information. I’d tell you, but then I’d have to fuck your dad.”

Speaking of, Dallas’ mission is muddled by some complicated feelings about his father, whom he pines for as much as he pines to “just get high and have sex!” A bearded Kind helps him understand his absent dad, clueing him in about the secret organization that “your father and I used to work for: the government agency that doesn’t exist!”

Related Video

Sports Illustrated swimsuit covergirl Camille Kostek, model and actress Gabrielle Haugh, Days of Our Lives‘ star Arianne Zucker, and Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) co-star. DeLonge co-wrote the script with Ian Miller, and you can check out the trailer below.

DeLonge’s passion for aliens goes back decades, and in 2020 he even prompted the Pentagon to confirm that videos of UFOs exist. Despite these extracurriculars, he’s first and foremost a musician, and his group Angels & Airwaves released the new album Lifeforms last year.