Tom Hanks and Son Chet Hanks Spotted at Dodgers Game Together

Tom Hanks is getting a head start on his White Boy Summer. During the 7th inning stretch at Sunday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” from his box seats beside his embattled son, Chet Hanks.

A video from TMZ shows the Hankses excitedly singing the baseball jingle with their fists in the air, just before the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5-4 win. Despite the younger Hanks’ record of mild controversy as of late, the pair looked more than happy to root, root, root for their home team together.

As a refresher: Back in early 2020, Chet raised some eyebrows by speaking in Jamaican Patois on the red carpet while attending the Golden Globes with his parents — an especially disconcerting move considering his history with using the N-word online. Videos of his forged accent naturally went viral, which led to Chet’s long-running stint as an aspiring rap star catching an unlikely wind.

Last August, after a clip of him declaring summer 2021 “White Boy Summer” also went viral, Chet released a rather mediocre single of the same name. The song, which riffed on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer,” then led to him signing a record deal with Soulja Boy’s SODMG Records not long after.

Despite his boosted omnipresence on social media, Chet has, of course, been the target of some backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation. For that, he has an explanation: “I didn’t have a strong male role model,” he insisted in a February vlog on his YouTube channel, glossing over the fact that he was raised by one of the most beloved and well-mannered actors living today.

But from the looks of their demeanor at the Dodgers game together, it appears that even Chet’s anti-vax convictions hasn’t hindered his relationship with his father too much. See TMZ’s clip of them out at the ball game below.

Tom is set to reunite with Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth — who directed and wrote Forrest Gump, respectively — for a forthcoming film adaptation of the graphic novel Here. He’ll also appear as woodcarver Geppetto in Zemeckis’ new remake of Pinocchio.