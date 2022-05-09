TOMORROW X TOGETHER Break Down New Mini-Album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child: Exclusive

In our Track by Track feature, artists guide listeners through each track on their latest release. Here, the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER unpack their latest mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

Well, it’s another day, another slay for TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The five-piece K-pop act out of BIG HIT MUSIC is back today (May 9th) with their new EP. minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is the latest entry into TXT’s discography, one that’s quickly developed a no-skips reputation in the few years since the group debuted.

As the name suggests, this is their second “minisode,” following 2020’s delightful minisode 1: Blue Hour. It’s also their first new collection of music since 2021’s The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, the best-selling K-pop album of the year, and the fifth-best selling album of 2021 in America. What’s more, the release of minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is the group’s first time crossing the million-seller mark — they racked up over 1.4 million orders for the new EP during the pre-sale period.

Beyond just their continuously impressive stats, though, is new music that reflects a commitment to acting as a voice for young people, from their origins reveling in the joys and bliss of young love to their current era focused on the darkness and pain that comes with heartbreak.

SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI all had a hand in the making of the album — each of the five tracks includes contributions from the members in the form of songwriting, lyric writing, or producing — and as they all continue to individually hone their crafts, they collectively explore new territory, too. In discussing each song on the album, the attention to detail and care that they put into every song and performance is clear.

The EP’s introductory track, “Opening Sequence,” has a more mature R&B sound. Explosive lead single “Good Boy Gone Bad” is driven by the angst-fueled rock energy that the group began to dig into with favorites like “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” and “Frost,” perfectly setting the stage for some unforgettable live performances.

“We showcase a side of ourselves we’ve never shown before,” SOOBIN tells Consequence. “It’s a new sound and new style.” Also new is the fact that this is the act’s first time working in sub-units, a term in K-pop for tracks that include combinations of just a few members, rather than the entire group.

TXT will be hitting the road this summer for their very first world tour, and it’s hard not to imagine “Good Boy Gone Bad” as a killer opener. “We’ve been longing for this opportunity for a while now and we can’t wait to see our beloved MOA face to face and hear them cheer us on,” YEONJUN shares. “We’ll also be performing our newest songs live for the audience and that’s always a thrilling experience. Some are reserved to become new fan-favorites.”

Below, SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI break down the EP track by track, providing exclusive insights into the making of the mini-album.