Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announce 2022 US Tour

The K-pop group will hit seven cities this summer

Tomorrow x Together
Tomorrow x Together, photo courtesy of BigHit Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 5, 2022 | 9:18am ET

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER have announced a US tour. This summer, the K-pop group will play seven shows in support of their latest EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, hitting cities like Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with a special pre-sale for MOA members taking place on WeVerse. Stay tuned for more details.

    minisode 2: Thursday’s Child arrives on May 9th. In the meantime, revisit our Artist of the Month video interview with TXT.

    Advertisement

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
    07/09 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater
    07/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    07/14 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
    07/17 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

    Tomorrow x Together US tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Stray Kids MANIAC tour 2022 tickets

How to Get Tickets to Stray Kids' "MANIAC" Tour

May 4, 2022

Thundercat 2022 tour dates

Thundercat Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

May 4, 2022

Los Bukis 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to Los Bukis' 2022 Reunion Tour

May 4, 2022

shamir 2022 north american tour dates

Shamir Announces 2022 Headlining North American Tour

May 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announce 2022 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale