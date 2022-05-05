TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announce 2022 US Tour

TOMORROW X TOGETHER have announced a US tour. This summer, the K-pop group will play seven shows in support of their latest EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, hitting cities like Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with a special pre-sale for MOA members taking place on WeVerse. Stay tuned for more details.

minisode 2: Thursday’s Child arrives on May 9th. In the meantime, revisit our Artist of the Month video interview with TXT.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 2022 Tour Dates:

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

07/09 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater

07/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

07/17 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater