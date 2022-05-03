Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Top Concert Tours to See in May 2022: Pearl Jam, Phish, Halsey, Kraftwerk & More

Bauhaus, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, and others also hit the road this month

top may 2022 concerts pearl jam phish halsey ringo starr tickets kraftwerk
Phish (photo by Wesley Hodges), Pearl Jam (photo by Lior Phillips), Halsey (photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX), and Kraftwerk (photo by Robert Altman)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
May 3, 2022 | 11:51am ET

    It’s technically only spring, but boy does May feel like the beginning of Summer 2022 thanks to all the concerts scheduled this month. Not only is the music festival season in full swing, but there are a number of can’t-miss tours kicking off, from Pearl Jam’s long-awaited Gigaton trek; to Bauhaus’ reunion; to Halsey’s massive tour with beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, and more, there is a ton of live music to help us welcome the warmer months.

    Below, find a list of some of the top concerts launching in May 2022 and information on how to get tickets. Remember to stay safe out there, and enjoy the return of live music.

    Bauhaus’ Reunion Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J are back together for their first tour in 16 years.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Belle & Sebastian’s “A Bit of Previous Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Support from Divino Niño, Tennis, Thee Sacred Souls, Los Bitchos, and Japanese Breakfast.

    Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That… Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Support from Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples.

    Dave Matthews Band’s 2022 Summer Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Beloved live band’s annual tradition returns.

    Advertisement

    GWAR’s “The Black Death Rager World Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Support from Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl.

    Halsey’s “Love and Power Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Support from beabadoobee PinkPantheress, The Marías, Abby Roberts, and Wolf Alice.

    Kraftwerk’s “3D Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Iconic electronic outfit’s renowned live show returns to celebrate their 50th anniversary and their first US tour in six years.

    Advertisement

    Lord Huron’s “Long Lost Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    Support from Erin Rae, Leith Ross, Ada Lea, First Aid Kid, Maia Friedman, and Bully.

    New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Peppa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue’s “The MixTape Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    A nostalgia-geared tour of stars from the ’80s and ’90s.

    Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    The rockers return after being forced to postpone touring behind their latest record for two years. North American support from Josh Klinghoffer’s Pluralone.

    Advertisement

    Phish’s 2022 Summer Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    After the jam band’s New York City “New Year’s Eve” make-up run, they’ll return to the road for the annual trek.

    Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2022 Summer Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    The Beatles legend returns for his first tour in three years after postponing his 2020 gigs.

    Sigur Rós’ 2022 World Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster
    The Icelandic post-rock outfit’s first tour in four years is also their first with Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson joining Jónsi and Georg “Goggi” Holm on stage in 14 years.

    Advertisement

    Consequence may earn an affiliate commission for tickets purchased through retail links.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

CHAI SURPRISE new song video tour dates

CHAI Unleash a "SURPRISE" with New Single: Stream

May 3, 2022

full of hell blood incantation 2022 tour dates

Full of Hell and Blood Incantation Announce Fall 2022 US Co-Headlining Tour

May 2, 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce US Shows, Sign to Secretly Canadian in Advance of New Music

May 2, 2022

AWOLNATION 2022

AWOLNATION Announce US Tour

May 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Top Concert Tours to See in May 2022: Pearl Jam, Phish, Halsey, Kraftwerk & More

Menu Shop Search Sale