It’s technically only spring, but boy does May feel like the beginning of Summer 2022 thanks to all the concerts scheduled this month. Not only is the music festival season in full swing, but there are a number of can’t-miss tours kicking off, from Pearl Jam’s long-awaited Gigaton trek; to Bauhaus’ reunion; to Halsey’s massive tour with beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, and more, there is a ton of live music to help us welcome the warmer months.

Below, find a list of some of the top concerts launching in May 2022 and information on how to get tickets. Remember to stay safe out there, and enjoy the return of live music.

Bauhaus’ Reunion Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J are back together for their first tour in 16 years.



Belle & Sebastian’s “A Bit of Previous Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Support from Divino Niño, Tennis, Thee Sacred Souls, Los Bitchos, and Japanese Breakfast.

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That… Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Support from Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples.

Dave Matthews Band’s 2022 Summer Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Beloved live band’s annual tradition returns.

GWAR’s “The Black Death Rager World Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Support from Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl.

Halsey’s “Love and Power Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Support from beabadoobee PinkPantheress, The Marías, Abby Roberts, and Wolf Alice.

Kraftwerk’s “3D Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Iconic electronic outfit’s renowned live show returns to celebrate their 50th anniversary and their first US tour in six years.

Lord Huron’s “Long Lost Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Support from Erin Rae, Leith Ross, Ada Lea, First Aid Kid, Maia Friedman, and Bully.

New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Peppa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue’s “The MixTape Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

A nostalgia-geared tour of stars from the ’80s and ’90s.



Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton Tour”: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The rockers return after being forced to postpone touring behind their latest record for two years. North American support from Josh Klinghoffer’s Pluralone.

Phish’s 2022 Summer Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

After the jam band’s New York City “New Year’s Eve” make-up run, they’ll return to the road for the annual trek.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2022 Summer Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Beatles legend returns for his first tour in three years after postponing his 2020 gigs.



Sigur Rós’ 2022 World Tour: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Icelandic post-rock outfit’s first tour in four years is also their first with Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson joining Jónsi and Georg “Goggi” Holm on stage in 14 years.



