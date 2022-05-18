Toro y Moi Announces 2022 Tour, Short Film GOES BY SO FAST with Eric André

Toro y Moi has mapped out a 2022 headlining tour in support of his latest album, MAHAL.

Kicking off in Brooklyn on July 19th after a handful of festival appearances, the first US leg of the tour includes additional stops in Boston, Philadelphia, and Seattle. After heading to Europe and the UK for a string of previously announced dates, Toro y Moi will return to the States for a show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. He’ll proceed to close out the year in Australia in support of Flume.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets to the US shows go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while the Australian dates will go on sale next Thursday, March 26th here.

In addition to the tour, Toro y Moi announced his short film GOES BY SO FAST with Eric André will make its online debut on June 1st. Serving as a companion piece to MAHAL, it was directed by longtime collaborator Harry Israelson and combines narrative elements, documentary style, animation, and live performance to bring the album to life. Watch the trailer below.

MAHAL served as the follow-up to 2019’s Outer Peace. Check out Toro y Moi’s conversation with Kyle Meredith about the album here.

Toro y Moi 2022 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Tiger $

06/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival !

06/23-26 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage #

07/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston ^

07/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/05 – Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

09/23-24 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival

10/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo &

10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg &

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol &

10/07 – Poznan, PL @ TAMA &

10/08 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum &

10/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine &

10/11 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK &

10/12 – London, UK @ St John at Hackney Church &

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall &

10/14 – Dublin, IE @ Academy &

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre @

11/11 – Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium +

11/16 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage *

11/18 – Sydney, AU @ The Dome, Sydney Showground %

11/24 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena %

$ = DJ Set

! = w/ Hello Yello

# = w/ Noname and Enumclaw

^ = w/ Enumclaw and They Hate Change

& = w/ Sofie Royer

@ = w/ Nosaj Thing

+ = DJ Set w/ Flume, Channel Tres, and MAY-A

* = w/ Flume, Channel Tres, and MAY-A

% = w/ Flume, Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres, and MAY-A