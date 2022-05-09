Menu
Toro y Moi on ’70s Psychedelic Soul and Making a Sister Record to 2015’s What For?

Chaz Bear takes us inside his Filipino "Jeepney" for Mahal and brings UMO’s Ruban Nielson back along for the ride

kyle meredith toro y moi mahal interview
Kyle Meredith with Toro y Moi, photo by Chris Maggio
Consequence Staff
May 9, 2022 | 3:48pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Toro y Moi catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Mahal, an album that touches on his Filipino heritage while also commenting on the world at large.

    The artist aka Chaz Bundick tells us about the repurposed WWII-era Jeep that he bought and how it ties into the record, landing on a ’70s psychedelic soul and funk sound, and how he sees this as a sister album to 2015’s What For?.

    Bundick also tells us why he wrote a thank you to the postal service, comments on the digital era and how we consume content, having Ruban Nielson from Unknown Mortal Orchestra back as a guest, and his plans to release instrumental versions of all of his albums on their 10th anniversaries.

    Listen to Toro y Moi’s interview about Mahal, his psychedelic influences, and more above, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

