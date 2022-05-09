Toro y Moi on ’70s Psychedelic Soul and Making a Sister Record to 2015’s What For?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Toro y Moi catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Mahal, an album that touches on his Filipino heritage while also commenting on the world at large.

The artist aka Chaz Bundick tells us about the repurposed WWII-era Jeep that he bought and how it ties into the record, landing on a ’70s psychedelic soul and funk sound, and how he sees this as a sister album to 2015’s What For?.

Bundick also tells us why he wrote a thank you to the postal service, comments on the digital era and how we consume content, having Ruban Nielson from Unknown Mortal Orchestra back as a guest, and his plans to release instrumental versions of all of his albums on their 10th anniversaries.

