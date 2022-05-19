Tours On Sale This Week: Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, The Shins, Lady Gaga, and More

Hopefully you still have plenty of money in that concert slush fund, because there are a ton of great tours going on sale this week: Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Shins, and Death Cab For Cutie, just to name a few. Below, find on-sale times, pre-sale codes, and more details.

Kendrick Lamar: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Kung Fu Kenny is back with his first album in five years, and he’ll be embarking on “The Big Steppers Tour” in celebration. The enormous 65-date trek will feature Baby Keem on every stop, with additional help on select dates from Tanna Leone, who guested on Lamar’s new track “Mr. Morale.” The tour kicks off July 19th in Oklahoma City and includes just about every major North American city, including multi-night stands in New York, Toronto, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

A ticket pre-sale begins today, Thursday, May 19th (with code FINALE). Then, general public on-sale follows on Friday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. local time. It all goes down on Ticketmaster.

Gorillaz: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Gorillaz will be embarking on their first North American tour in four years, which will see band mastermind Damon Albarn joined on stage by a 14-piece live band, as well as “varying cast of guest performers.” What’s more, EARTHGANG will be acting as support for the majority of the dates, with the exception of two shows, where Jungle will be opening.

A ticket pre-sale begins today, Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE), with a public on-sale following tomorrow, Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, all on Ticketmaster.

Sunny Day Real Estate: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first large-scale North American tour in 12 years. The 25-date reunion tour, which will feature vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, begins September 13th in Lawrence, Kansas.

A Live Nation presale begins today, May 19th (with code FINALE), and a public on-sale will follow tomorrow, Friday, May 20th. Secure seats through Ticketmaster.

The Shins: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Somehow, it’s been 21 years since The Shins released their debut album, Oh, Introverted World. They’re marking this anniversary with a “21st Birthday Tour” celebrating the record, and the trek includes New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Chicago, among others. Fellow Portland band Joseph will be joining in support.

Pre-sale begins today, Thursday, May 19th with code FINALE, and general public on-sale will take place the following day beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in tickets on Ticketmaster.

Death Cab For Cutie: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Death Cab for Cutie have unveiled a run of US tour dates for 2022 with can’t-miss supporting acts Low, Yo La Tengo, and Artist of the Month alum illuminati hotties. The tour will come in support of the indie rock veterans’ tenth album, Asphalt Meadows, which will be released September 16th via Atlantic.

A Live Nation pre-sale is underway with code FINALE, and a public on-sale will begin on Friday, May 20th. Secure seats over on Ticketmaster.

Bret McKenzie: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Bret McKenzie, who makes up half of the comedy duo Flight of the Concords, has made it as clear as he possibly can that his upcoming tour is no joke. His new album, titled Songs Without Jokes, drops in August via Sub Pop, and McKenzie will then be taking those songs out on the road. The North American leg begins on October 14th and includes cities like New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin before wrapping on November 20th.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place today, Thursday, May 19th (use code FINALE).

Lady Gaga: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Little Monsters, assemble: Lady Gaga’s long-awaited “Chromatica Ball” will finally take place this summer, now scheduled with a few new dates added to the itinerary. Specifically, Gaga has confirmed three new US shows in Hershey, PA (8/28), Houston, TX (9/13), and Miami, FL (9/17). She’s also scheduled to visit Tokyo, Japan in early September.

Pre-sale for Verizon subscribers is underway, and a Live Nation pre-sale begins today, Thursday, May 19th (with code FINALE). Then, a general public on-sale begins tomorrow, Friday, May 20th via Ticketmaster.

Ghost w/ Mastodon: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Ghost are returning stateside for a late summer tour — and the Swedish metal lords will be joined by none other than Mastodon and Spiritbox for a powerhouse bill. The month-long outing kicks off August 26th in San Diego, and will wrap with a September 23rd show in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place today, Thursday, May 19th using code FINALE.

Animal Collective: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Animal Collective have expanded their 2022 tour, which is now underway. This new leg of the tour will finally bring the band back to Canada with gigs in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and more. Baltimore indie pop group Tomato Flower and Philly rockers Spirit of the Beehive will act as support.

Are-sale is now underway with code PASS3RBY, ahead of a public on-sale starting Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in yours on Ticketmaster.

Bill Burr: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” standup comedy tour just got bigger. With a new leg of U.S. dates now confirmed for the fall, the veteran comedian will play shows in 25 cities, including Houston, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and San Antonio, among others.

Pre-sale is now underway with code BURR, and tickets for these new dates officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Bring Me the Horizon: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Bring Me the Horizon will be hitting the road this fall, and Knocked Loose, grandson, and siiickbrain will be joining in support. The tour officially kicks off September 24th in Brooklyn, and runs through October 20th date in Denver. The band will then continue on to an appearance at When We Were Young festival.

Tickets to the headlining shows go on sale later this week on Friday (May 20th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale set for today, Thursday, May 19th using code FINALE.

Burna Boy: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Afrobeats artist Burna Boy will be heating things up with a summer tour, beginning in Detroit on July 21st and concluding in Atlanta on July 31st. The trek will be celebrating his forthcoming album, Love, Damini, set to arrive on June 30th.

A pre-sale begins today, Thursday, May 19th using code FINALE, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Check out tour stops and secure tickets via Ticketmaster.

Carrie Underwood: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Country queen Carrie Underwood will be hitting the road for the “Denim and Rhinestones” tour, with fellow country star Jimmie Allen joining in support throughout. Things kick off in Greenville, South Carolina on October 15th.

An artist pre-sale is underway, while a Live Nation pre-sale also begins today, Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE). The general public will gain access when tickets go on-sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

311: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

311 are currently in the midst of a North American tour, but they’ve also announced a new run of dates for the fall. In addition to regular, career-spanning sets, the band has planned special album-themed shows in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, where, with two nights in each city, the band will dedicate one show to each of their first six albums. The full tour begins on September 2nd in Columbus, Ohio and wraps up on November 12th in Los Angeles.

Tickets become available to the general public on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins today, Thursday, May 18th at the same time (use code FINALE). You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.