Tours On Sale Today: Thundercat, Metric, Luke Combs, and More

Buckle up for a major round of tours going on sale today, and how to secure tickets. Plus, don’t forget that until May 10th, Live Nation is offering $25 all-in tickets to thousands of concerts.

Meanwhile, Metric have announced a comeback that includes a new album and a new tour. Broken Social Scene will be touring North America in support of their brilliant sophomore LP. And country superstar Luke Combs is offering some special ticket pricing. Get the details on these concerts and more below.

Thundercat: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Funk favorite Thundercat has announced a number of new headlining tour dates to accompany his upcoming stint opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers. This tour arrives in support of his most recent album, 2020’s It Is What It Is. Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale today, May 6th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Broken Social Scene: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Related Video

Canadian collective Broken Social celebrates the 20th anniversary of their beloved sophomore album, You Forgot It in People, with a North American tour this fall. Promising tracks from the album and other favorites of the group’s discography, it’s a must-see show for longtime fans. Tickets for the 18-date outing, which begins this September, go on sale to the general public today. Secure them via Ticketmaster.

Metric: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Metric are coming back in a big way. Following the release of their new July album, Formentera, they’ll be making their way to 39 cities different cities. The North American trek kicks off in August and wrap in October, and tickets go on sale to the general public today, May 6th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in yours on Ticketmaster.

Luke Combs: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Not only is Luke Combs prepping for a major tour that stretchs from late summer into early fall, he’s pricing tickets at pre-pandemic levels. In a recent statement about the “Middle of Somewhere Tour,” the artist shared, “I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets.”

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale today via Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. local time.

AWOLNATION: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Not only will AWOLNATION be embarking on a 30-date tour, they’ll also be joined by Badflower and The Mysterines for the entirety of the trek. The “Falling Forward Tour” takes place throughout October and November. Lock in tickets via Ticketmaster today.

The upcoming tour coincides with the release of AWOLNATION’s new covers and collaborations album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which boasts appearances from Beck, Portugal. the Man, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, and more.

Bonobo: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Bonobo is taking a full band on the road for 20 dates across North America. Offering fans the chance to hear cuts off his latest album, Fragments, the trek kicks off in Ottawa, Canada, in September. Grab seats on Ticketmaster today, when the general on-sale begins at 10:00 a.m.

Camp Cope: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Australian trio Camp Cope have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour in support of their third album, March’s Running with the Hurricane. The 18-day trek, which includes select dates supporting Lucy Dacus, kicks off in Boston on July 8th, and also visits cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab yours via Ticketmaster.

Shamir: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Shamir is celebrating his acclaimed album, Heterosexuality, with a headlining tour kicking off in July. The summer trek features stops in Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more.

Advertisement

A rotating cast of Evil, Poolblood, Creeping Charlie, Fashion Club, Lance Redeker, and Spyca serve as openers. Secure tickets on Ticketmaster today when the general on-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Michael Bublé: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Michael Bublé is returning to the road. The “Higher Tour” makes its way through 27 US cities throughout August, September, and October, including New York, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Philadelphia, and more.

The tour comes in support of the crooner’s new album, Higher. Snag tickets via Ticketmaster beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Teyana Taylor: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Singer, dancer, and choreographer Teyana Taylor has announced a farewell tour. Kicking off this summer, “The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour” takes the artist through her final run of live dates across the United States, and includes stops in Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami, and more. Tickets for this second installment of the farewell tour become available to the general public today, Friday, May 6th, at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.