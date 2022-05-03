Menu
Tove Lo Dances the Pain Away on New Single “No One Dies from Love”: Stream

Along with a sci-fi music video

tove lo no one dies for love new single music video pop stream
Tove Lo, photo courtesy of the artist
May 3, 2022 | 4:07pm ET

    Tove Lo is back today with the new single “No One Dies from Love.” Co-written with her frequent collaborator Ludvig Söderberg, the sizzling dance floor anthem arrives with an eye-catching music video.

    Punctuated by staggering synths and a four-on-the-floor beat, “No One Dies from Love” harks back to lovelorn ballads of the ’80s, transported to 2022 with Lo’s knack for club-ready hooks. A definitive Sad Banger in the vein of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” the track sees Lo mourn the departure of a dear partner: “No one dies from love/ Guess I’ll be the first,” she sings in the chorus.

    “When you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of all sudden, it’s like a part of you has died,” Lo said in a press release. “This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to.’ The song is that.”

    Related Video

    The Alaska-directed music video for “No One Dies from Love” finds Lo dancing with a robotic chrome figure — think a sexy, feminine C-3PO. Like all the best sci-fi movies, there’s something dark about this story, even if everything appears to have resolved in the end. Listen to “No One Dies from Love” below.

    Earlier this year, Lo shared “How Long,” her contribution to the Euphoria Season 2 soundtrack. Throughout 2022, she’ll be making a number of festival appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and more. She also has a few headlining shows coming up in the US, which you can get tickets for over at Ticketmaster.

