“Surgery Is Sex” in New Trailer for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future: Watch

The master of body horror David Cronenberg is back, and the new trailer for his upcoming film Crimes of the Future will have you holding on to your organs for dear life.

Crimes of the Future is set in a stomach-turning hereafter where many humans have Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, causing the growth of new body organs. It stars Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser, an avant-garde performer who shows off his ever-changing organs with the help of his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux). Meanwhile, Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, tries to get an inside look at the problem.

In the trailer, this leads to some extremely disquieting moments. “Surgery is sex, isn’t it?” Timlin whispers to Tensen. “Is it?” he responds. “Mmm,” she says, “You know it is. Surgery is the new sex.”

Most people won’t find the enormous needles and copious surgical wounds to be arousing, let alone the man who’s grown dozens of ears and has his eyes and mouth sewn shut. In fact, Crimes of the Future seems poised to make us all wish we could just do without our bodies, as you can see in the trailer below.

Crimes of the Future will be Cronenberg’s first feature film since 2014’s Map to the Stars. It’s set to debut at Cannes Film Festival later this month before arriving in American theaters June 3rd.

Mortensen last starred in his feature directorial debut, 2020’s Falling, while Seydoux recently reprised her role as Bond girl Madeleine Swann in last year’s No Time to Die. As for Stewart, she was nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.

