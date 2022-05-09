Billboard Music Awards, with No Fucks to Give, Also Books Travis Scott

One week after announcing Morgan Wallen’s first major awards show appearance since being caught shouting the N-word on camera, the Billboard Music Awards has doubled down by booking Travis Scott.

The 2022 BBMAs will mark Scott’s first awards show appearance since his Astroworld Festival in November, which left 10 people dead. The Houston rapper is still facing a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit brought forth by victims of the tragedy, for which he has denied responsibility on multiple occasions. On top of that, the FBI announced they had joined the Houston Police Department in their ongoing investigation of the event earlier this year.

After launching his Project HEAL safety initiative project in March, however, Scott has slowly trickled back into the public eye. He performed at a pre-Oscars party later that month and also appeared at a Coachella afterparty before fully resurfacing this past Saturday for a 45-minute set at E11Even Miami during Grand Prix weekend.

Last month, Scott popped up on “Hold That Heat,” a collaboration with Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside that marked Travis’ first widely released track since Astroworld. Noticing a pattern here?

Just in case Scott’s performance wasn’t enough, he could also pick up a trophy in the Top Dance/Electronic Song category for Spanish producer HVME’s remix of his 2016 hit “Goosebumps.”

As for Wallen, BBMAs producer MRC Live & Alternative said they made the decision to bring on the country superstar after “extensive internal discussions by a dedicated group of diverse staffers” apparently found “a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach.”

Other performers at the BBMAs include the newly added Ed Sheeran, Becky G, and Elle King with Miranda Lambert. They join a previously announced lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, and Rauw Alejandro.

The BBMAs will be broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday, May 15th at 8:00 p.m. ET with Sean “Diddy” Combs serving as host.