2022 Billboard Music Awards: Travis Scott Debuts New Song, Performs “MAFIA”: Watch

Travis Scott made his first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, during which the rapper debuted an unreleased song and performed the single “MAFIA.” Watch the replay below.

On an icy, futuristic set with snow flurrying down, Scott began by performing “MAFIA” — released just ahead of Astroworld last year — while lying down before getting up to play a song that’s believed to be called “LOST FOREVER.” He first previewed the latter track at his Cactus Jack for Dior Summer 2022 fashion show in June 2021.

In November 2021, Scott’s Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead after a crowd crush. The Cactus Jack label head is still facing a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit brought forth by victims and was named last week in a wrongful death suit filed by a woman who says she lost her pregnancy in the surge that led to the trampling of many festivalgoers.

Throughout all this time, Scott has continually denied responsibility for the entire event, and the FBI announced that they had joined the Houston Police Department in an ongoing investigation earlier this year. Since the launch of his Project HEAL safety initiative project in March, however, Scott has slowly trickled back into the public eye and recently resurfaced for a 45-minute set at E11Even Miami during Grand Prix weekend.

Scott made no mention of the Astroworld tragedy during his Billboard Music Awards performance.

At this year’s BBMAs, Scott picked up a nomination in the Top Dance/Electronic Song category for Spanish producer HVME’s remix of his 2016 hit “Goosebumps,” which reached No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being released in January 2021. The duo lost out to “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Other performers at the 2022 BBMAs include Silk Sonic, Florence + the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and more. Catch all the replays here.

Travis Scott performing MAFIA at the Billboard Music Awards #BBMAs

pic.twitter.com/MgxNwA6uVs — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) May 16, 2022