Turnstile Bring Darkness to Fallon with Vicious Performance of “Blackout”: Watch

A cut from the band's 2021 album Glow On

turnstile blackout the tonight show starring jimmy fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 24, 2022 | 10:12am ET

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is televised comfort food, the late-night equivalent of a bowl of buttered noodles, and Turnstile drowned it in chili flakes on Monday night with their vicious performance of “Blackout.”

    The song appears on the stellar 2021 LP Glow Onand opens with a guitar riff as thick as a tar pit and a high-hat drum line guaranteed to raise your blood pressure. Frontman Brendan Yates twerked, jerked, and shimmied his shoulders, understanding that looking cool isn’t necessary, and may actually be a detriment, to pummeling hardcore music. It was a good performance of “Blackout,” and you can check it out below.

    Back in March, our 2021 Heavy Band of the Year appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!where they performed “Mystery” for the on-air show and three other tracks for the program’s studio audience. Before that, the Baltimore rockers ran through “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” on Late Night With Seth Meyers and delivered an intimate Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR.

    Turnstile are currently on tour. Get your tickets here.

Turnstile Bring Darkness to Fallon with Vicious Performance of "Blackout": Watch

