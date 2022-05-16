Ty Segall Shares New Song “Saturday Pt. 2”: Stream

Monday’s work hours are about as far away from the revelry of a Saturday night as you can get, but Ty Segall is here to bridge the gap with the new song “Saturday Pt. 2.” It’s the latest preview of his upcoming album Hello, Hi, due out July 22nd via Drag City.

“Saturday Pt. 2” is the penultimate track on Hello, Hi, coming immediately after the as-yet unreleased “Saturday Pt. 1.” Segall’s lyrics open with claustrophobia and the feeling of walls closing in: “In a room we are waiting,” he sings, “Living life behind closed doors/ Only singing about the flat and/ Painted drywall and concrete floor.” But all is not lost. “I’ve made a gift of you,” he continues, “A window to see through/ Look inside.”

From here, the song begins to unfurl as the 34-year-old promises that, “You and I on Saturday/ We can begin to play.” A saxophone solo from frequent Segall collaborator Mikal Cronin cracks “Saturday Pt. 2” wide open, as you can hear in the official visualizer below.

Hello, Hi is the follow-up to last year’s surprise album Harmonizer, and pre-orders are ongoing. Next month Segall will embark on an expansive North American tour. Tickets are available here.