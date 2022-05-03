Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

First Look at The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Introduces the Sparrows

A new superhero family is in town

umbrella academy season 3 first look
Britne Oldford as Fei, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, and Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane in The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 3, 2022 | 3:44pm ET

    Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, giving fans a preview of the Sparrows, who will serve as the counterparts to the eponymous superhero team in the new timeline caused by their detour to 1963 in Season 2.

    The returning six heroes of the Umbrella Academy are Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Elliot Page’s rechristened character Viktor Hargreeves.

    In this alternate timeline, Umbrella Academy patriarch Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is still alive, but he founded the Sparrow Academy instead. Not only that, but their formerly dead brother Ben (Justin H. Min) has no memory of the Umbrella Academy and instead is Sparrow Number Two. The first look images tease the uneasy dynamic between the two teams, as they fight and then have to learn to live and work with each other.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The other Sparrows are Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), and Fei (Britne Oldford).

    Here’s the official logline:

    “After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

    Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres on June 22nd with Steve Blackman returning as showrunner and executive producer.

    Advertisement

    See the extensive batch of first look images shared by Netflix below.

    umbrella academy season 3 first look sparrows in costume

    Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, and Britne Oldford as Fei (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 first look Marcus Justin Cornwell

    Justin Cornwell as Marcus (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 first look Genesis Rodriguez Sloane Cazzie David Jayme

    Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme (Netflix)

    umbrella acadumbrella academy season 3 first look lila pittsemy season 3 first look another sparrow

    Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 reginald hargreeves

    Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 return first look

    Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, and Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 allison diego klaus Emmy Raver-Lampman David Castaneda Robert Sheehan

    Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, and Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 first look viktor luther tom hopper elliot page

    Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves and Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 viktor allison elliot page emmy raver-lampman

    Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 klaus number five Robert Sheehan Aidan Gallagher

    Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 first look number five Aidan Gallagher

    Aidan Gallagher as Number Five (Netflix)

    umbrella academy season 3 stan Javon Wanna Walton

    Javon “Wanna” Walton as Stan (Netflix)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tove lo no one dies for love new single music video pop stream

Tove Lo Dances the Pain Away on New Single "No One Dies from Love": Stream

May 3, 2022

black star no fear of time stream first album in 24 years new music hip hop rap stream

Black Star Drop No Fear of Time, Their First Album in 24 Years: Stream

May 3, 2022

bonobo north america canada united states 2022 tour dates electronic music news

Bonobo Announces North America Tour for Fall 2022

May 3, 2022

johnny depp amber heard defamation trial updates

Judge Rejects Amber Heard's Motion to Dismiss Johnny Depp Defamation Lawsuit

May 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

First Look at The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Introduces the Sparrows

Menu Shop Search Sale