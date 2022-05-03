First Look at The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Introduces the Sparrows

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, giving fans a preview of the Sparrows, who will serve as the counterparts to the eponymous superhero team in the new timeline caused by their detour to 1963 in Season 2.

The returning six heroes of the Umbrella Academy are Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Elliot Page’s rechristened character Viktor Hargreeves.

In this alternate timeline, Umbrella Academy patriarch Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is still alive, but he founded the Sparrow Academy instead. Not only that, but their formerly dead brother Ben (Justin H. Min) has no memory of the Umbrella Academy and instead is Sparrow Number Two. The first look images tease the uneasy dynamic between the two teams, as they fight and then have to learn to live and work with each other.

The other Sparrows are Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), and Fei (Britne Oldford).

Here’s the official logline:

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres on June 22nd with Steve Blackman returning as showrunner and executive producer.

See the extensive batch of first look images shared by Netflix below.