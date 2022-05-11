Viagra Boys Give Right-Wingers the Middle Finger with New Single “Troglodyte”: Stream

Viagra Boys return today to share another new single from their forthcoming album, Cave World. The Stockholm post-punks’ latest track is “Troglodyte,” a timely, politically-charged ripper.

Atop a chugging, frenetic guitar riff, Viagra Boys frontman Sebastian Murphy uses “Troglodyte” to slam conspiracy theorists, science-deniers, and gun devotees. He likens the intelligence of those people to that of prehistoric life — although, as he explains through the lyrics, right-wingers might’ve been ousted even way back then: “You would not be welcomed by the other apes/ ‘Cause you evolved a bit too late,” he spits.

Murphy unpacks the metaphor further in a press release: “People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?” Listen to “Troglodyte” below.

Cave World, Viagra Boys’ follow-up to 2021’s Welfare Jazz, is due out July 8th. The band announced the record last month with the lead single “Ain’t No Thief.” Later this year, they’ll embark on a lengthy run of tour dates across both hemispheres, including a co-headlining US leg with Shame; get tickets for those gigs over at Ticketmaster.