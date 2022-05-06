Menu
Voxtrot Announce Reunion Tour and New Archival Releases

The indie pop outfit is back together after more than 10 years

Voxtrot, photo by Rebecca Miller
May 6, 2022 | 11:44am ET

    Voxtrot are back! More than ten years after their breakup, the band has shared the news that they’re reuniting for a US tour. What’s more, they’ve announced two new archival releases.

    “About a year ago, I had a dream where we were onstage and it was really positive,” frontman Ramesh Srivastava said in a statement. “And there was such a strong and palpable feeling of love in my heart that when I woke up, it was still with me. I switched on my phone and started looking at things tagged with Voxtrot on social media – like teenagers now covering our songs, people with Voxtrot tattoos – and just went down this internet rabbit hole that made me realize how much love there still is for the band. I was seeing it from this really wonderful viewpoint, and that morning – for the first time since the band broke up – it seemed very, very obvious that we should do this.”

    The seven-date reunion tour begins September 17th at Webster Hall in New York City and also includes stops in Washington, DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Austin. Get tickets here.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Voxtrot have released Early Music, which is essentially a remastered compilation of the indie pop act’s 2005 debut EP, Raised By Wolves, and its 2006 follow-up Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives. The compilation is now available on DSPs, and the band has also shared a new music video for the remastered version of their debut single “The Start of Something.”

    The second archival release, Cut From the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides, is out on July 22nd, and features demo versions of “The Start of Something” and “Your Biggest Fan,” as well as “The Dream Lives of Ordinary People,” the tender B-side to “Berlin, Without Return,” the band’s final 2009 single before splitting the following year.

    “Thats maybe the only Voxtrot song that mentions being gay,” frontman Ramesh Srivastava said of “The Dream Lives of Ordinary People” in a new statement, “although I never really thought of that at the time. It came out towards the very, very end of us, before we called it quits, and in my mind we were at such a low point of visibility compared to how it had been three years before that I didnt think of it as a momentous statement. Now, I think its really important for people to know that Im gay…Its so essential for people to see, first of all, that people in bands are gay, but also that the lead singer in an indie rock band is gay, because people never assume that thats the case.”

    Both releases will be available in limited vinyl pressings this September, which fans can pre-order now on the group’s official Bandcamp page starting tomorrow.

    Voxtrot 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/18 — Washington DC @ Black Cat
    09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    10/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    11/12 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

    Early Music Artwork:

    voxtrot early music artwork

    Early Music Tracklist:
    01. Raised By Wolves
    02. The Start of Something
    03. Missing Pieces
    04. Long Haul
    05. Wrecking Force
    06. Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives
    07. Fast Asleep
    08. Rise Up in the Dirt
    09. Four Long Days
    10. Soft & Warm

    Cut From the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides Artwork:

    voxtrot cut from the stone b-sides and rarities artwork

    Cut From the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides Tracklist:
    01. Whiskey & Water
    02. The Start of Something (Demo)
    03. Warmest Part of the Winter
    04. Berlin Without Return
    05. Your Biggest Fan (Demo)
    06. Fifteen Minutes
    07. The Dream Lives of Ordinary People
    08. Loan Shark
    09. Kindergarten
    10. Dirty Version

