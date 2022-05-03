Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe Stars as “Weird Al” Yankovic in First Trailer for Upcoming Biopic: Watch

WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story premieres this fall

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al in biopic
Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic (The Roku Channel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 3, 2022 | 1:32pm ET

    Daniel Radcliffe stars as “Weird Al” Yankovic in an upcoming biopic about the legendary musician, comedian, and parodist. Ahead of the film’s premiere this fall, the first teaser trailer has been released. Watch it below.

    The film, aptly titled WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, was written by Yankovic himself alongside Eric Appel, who also serves as the film’s director. The biopic “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” promises a press release. “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

    In addition to Radcliffe, WEIRD stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Rainn Wilson as Yankovic’s hero and mentor, the radio host Dr. Demento. Julianna Nicholson and Toby Huss play Yankovic’s mother and father, respectively.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story is a co-production of Funny or Die, and will be released exclusively on The Roku Channel. An exact release date has not yet been revealed.

    The real “Werid Al” recently mapped out “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” a lengthy 133-date jaunt that will keep the comedian on the road from late April until the end of October. Get tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

seth rogen table read friday o'shea jackson jr gata xosha roquemore craig robinson ron funches

Seth Rogen Hosts Table Read of Friday's "You Got Knocked the Fuck Out" Scene: Watch

May 3, 2022

george carlins american dream trailer watch

Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and More Smell the Bullshit in Trailer for George Carlin's American Dream: Watch

May 2, 2022

seth rogen aziz ansari jack black kathryn hahn seinfeld shrinkage netflix is a joke

Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Aziz Ansari, and Kathryn Hahn Table Read Classic Seinfeld "Shrinkage" Scene: Watch

May 2, 2022

Pete Davidson Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson Joined by Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly at Netflix Comedy Showcase: Watch

April 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daniel Radcliffe Stars as "Weird Al" Yankovic in First Trailer for Upcoming Biopic: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale