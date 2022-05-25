“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces Graphic Novel The Illustrated Al

There’s even more weirdness coming your way: “Weird Al” Yankovic has joined forces with Z2 Comics for a new graphic novel called The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. Written by Yankovic, the book will compile 20-plus illustrated interpretations of his songs.

With an expected release coming in late November 2022, The Illustrated Al boasts a long list of contributors including artists Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Wes Hargis, Jeff McClelland, and more. It also comes complete with an introduction written by Yankovic’s longtime collaborator, comedian Emo Philips.

“It’s such an incredible honor to see my song lyrics brought to life by some of my all-time favorite cartoonists and illustrators,” Yankovic writes in a press release. “I’ve actually been playing the long game — the only reason I spent four decades in the music business is so that one day I could have my very own graphic novel.”

The Illustrated Al will come in paperback and hardcover copies, as well as in an oversized hardcover deluxe edition and an oversized hardcover deluxe hand-signed edition. Deluxe editions include a wax pack of collector’s cards illustrated by Danny Hellman, a three art prints by Jesse Philips, a vinyl slipmat for your turntable, and a set of coasters for your other tables. The super deluxe edition includes all of that plus books signed by Yankovic and a mini accordion. Pre-orders are ongoing.

In more Yankovic news, he’s currently in the midst of a massive North American tour throughout most of 2022; check ticket availability over at Ticketmaster. If you can’t get to the gig, you can see Daniel Radcliffe play the comedy icon in WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, which lands exclusively on The Roku Channel this fall.