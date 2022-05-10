The Leaders of Westworld Reap What They Sow in Season 4 Trailer: Watch

HBO is about to welcome us back to Westworld, and the theme park is not looking good. In the newly released trailer for Season 4 of the sci-fi drama, officially premiering on June 26th, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow Hosts continue to deal with their Human feelings — and as all humans know, it’s a pretty rocky ride.

Perfectly set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” the cinematic Season 4 trailer begins calm enough — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) takes a casual stroll, Caleb (Aaron Paul) drinks Sangria in the park (so to speak) — but chaos quickly ensues as the song swells.

The Man in Black (Ed Harris) and Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) come closer to death, and as allegiances blur, Reed’s hex seems inevitable: the characters are all going to reap just what they sow. Watch the trailer for Season 4 below.

Related Video

Season 3 of Westworld wrapped up way back in 2020, and despite that installment’s declining ratings, the dystopian series is reportedly set to run through Season 6 thanks to a nine-figure deal showrunners and co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan signed with Amazon.

As for its music, last month, Consequence caught up with composer Ramin Djawadi to discuss his work on the series, as well as his time composing for Game of Thrones and Uncharted.