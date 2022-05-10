Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Leaders of Westworld Reap What They Sow in Season 4 Trailer: Watch

The dystopian drama returns to HBO on June 26th

westworld season 4 trailer watch
Westworld (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 9, 2022 | 10:16pm ET

    HBO is about to welcome us back to Westworldand the theme park is not looking good. In the newly released trailer for Season 4 of the sci-fi drama, officially premiering on June 26th, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow Hosts continue to deal with their Human feelings — and as all humans know, it’s a pretty rocky ride.

    Perfectly set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” the cinematic Season 4 trailer begins calm enough — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) takes a casual stroll, Caleb (Aaron Paul) drinks Sangria in the park (so to speak) — but chaos quickly ensues as the song swells.

    The Man in Black (Ed Harris) and Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) come closer to death, and as allegiances blur, Reed’s hex seems inevitable: the characters are all going to reap just what they sow. Watch the trailer for Season 4 below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Season 3 of Westworld wrapped up way back in 2020, and despite that installment’s declining ratings, the dystopian series is reportedly set to run through Season 6 thanks to a nine-figure deal showrunners and co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan signed with Amazon.

    As for its music, last month, Consequence caught up with composer Ramin Djawadi to discuss his work on the series, as well as his time composing for Game of Thrones and Uncharted. 

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Young Thug mugshot

Young Thug Arrested on Gang Activity, Racketeering Charges

May 9, 2022

stephen colbert covid

Stephen Colbert Pauses Late Show After Experiencing COVID Symptoms

May 9, 2022

netflix is a joke fest streaming pete davidson john mulaney dave chappelle amy schumer stand up specials streaming

Netflix to Stream Festival Sets from Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, and More

May 9, 2022

Sabrina Claudio Tickets 2022 Tour Dates Based On A Feeling

How to Get Tickets to Sabrina Claudio's 2022 Tour

May 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Leaders of Westworld Reap What They Sow in Season 4 Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale